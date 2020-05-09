A Denton citizen committee has recommended that a new $620,000 infusion of federal funds be spent on emergency needs — food and shelter, including rental and utility assistance — and on stabilizing the city’s nonprofits.
The Human Services Advisory Committee met via Zoom Friday afternoon to discuss new, urgent community needs since the COVID-19 pandemic began two months ago.
Dani Shaw, the city’s community services manager, said the city staff surveyed nonprofits on needs they’ve seen from the pandemic. She and others are becoming concerned about increasing food insecurity, she said.
“What we’re hearing is that there are options for kids,” Shaw said, explaining Denton’s ISD program that continues to prepare and hand out meals to families as part of the school lunch program. “But those don’t serve adults. Food pantries are seeing a huge increase in demand.”
Committee members agreed that half the new federal funding should help feed people, as well as help them pay utility bills and rent to prevent homelessness — or make rent if they are currently homeless. The other half of the money could be used to stabilize nonprofits, committee members said.
Area nonprofits have been hit by the pandemic in two ways, city staff said. Some lost income and were forced to furlough employees. Some have increased demand for services from individuals and families in dire straits.
As part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Denton received an extra allocation of Community Block Development Grant money from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development. The block grants typically fund more permanent projects, such as a new playground in a low-income neighborhood. But this extra allocation came with different guidelines, and the citizen committee that usually oversees the block grants agreed that a different committee, the Human Services Advisory Committee, would be in a better position to allocate the funds and review any applications for those funds.
The advisory committee typically oversees a mix of federal and local money spent on Denton’s social service needs each year. In fact, as part of Friday afternoon’s Zoom meeting, the group approved $500,000 in human service grants for the 2021 fiscal year. The approval was part of the city’s regular budget process, but committee members made sure that the 20 or so nonprofits would still deliver services as planned and unaffected by the pandemic next year.
Following the committee’s recommendation that the additional federal money be split to meet emergency needs and to stabilize area nonprofits, the city staff said they would prepare new application forms for the additional grants. They also told committee members to expect to meet again shortly to review those applications and make final grant recommendations.
The Denton City Council has final approval over distribution of both the regular and special funds.