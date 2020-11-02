Approval of an agreement for the remodeling of the Joseph A. Carroll Building and a construction change directive including additions for the new administrative complex on Morse Street are on the agenda for Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting.
Commissioners are set to approve an agreement for the remodeling of the Joseph A. Carroll administrative building on Carroll Boulevard at Hickory Street. The remodeling will cost a total of $672,800 and reimbursable expenses not exceeding $25,000, and will be conducted by EIKON Consulting Group LLC, which will be able to move forward with the project if the agreement is approved.
According to an early October document from EIKON, the remodeling will “include improvements to the building envelope and landscape with the intent of modernizing the design,” in addition to adding meeting space and four courtrooms, three of which will be a probate court, a mental health court and a county court of law.
The document does not include a timeline for when construction would start but does state the building will be vacated by June.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is a third construction change directive for the county’s new Administrative Complex project off South Loop 288 at Morse Street, which includes several recent changes and additions to the project made by contractor Sundt Construction at the county’s request.
Items on the directive include additions of removable posts to establish temporary food truck areas and the installation of flagpole lights, as well as some adjustments, such as raising a drain inlet. In total, eight changes and additions are set to be approved for the project.
Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson will address commissioners for his weekly COVID-19 update, after a week in which the department announced a total of 20 confirmed deaths from the virus and the county rose above 3,000 active cases.
At last week’s meeting, Richardson expressed concern that the county’s coronavirus case curve is no longer flat, but growing instead, illustrating an increase in cases.
“It was flat for the end of July and through August, really until mid-September, but it’s really starting to grow,” Richardson said at the meeting. “This is continuing — we’re seeing this nationwide, statewide and in Denton County.”