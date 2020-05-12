COVID-19 health updates, extending the disaster declaration and CARES Act money — Denton County commissioners saddled through a hefty agenda during their virtual meeting on Tuesday.
County commissioners hired legal help to figure out how CARES Act money can be used for small businesses, contracting with Dallas-based law firm Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal LLP. If any of the federal CARES Act funding is used on noneligible expenses, the county would have to repay those funds.
Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson told commissioners that the past two weeks have brought an increase in new cases of the novel coronavirus.
“A trend that we monitor is the increase or decrease, or status quo, of new cases reported,” Richardson said. “In the last two weeks, that 14-day trend line is increasing and that was something we expected to happen with the reopening-up of Texas.”
As of Monday, 946 cases were identified out of about 10,835 tests performed by public and private health care providers, Richardson said, saying that nearly 15% were conducted via the public health department. In addition, he said the county’s overall infection rate per 1,000 residents (0.98) was lower than most neighboring counties and the state average.
In comparison to other major North Texas counties, Collin County has a lower overall infection rate (0.80), while Tarrant (1.7) and Dallas counties (2.22) have higher rates. Meanwhile, Texas as a whole is reporting 1.3 infections per 1,000.
Moving forward, Richardson said the bump in new cases was manageable but that public health officials will continue to monitor hospital capacities — one of the more valuable metrics for preserving medical infrastructure. Currently, about 45% of hospital beds are occupied; while 41.8% of intensive care unit beds and roughly 15% of ventilators have been occupied.
Richardson said the increase in cases comes from both increased testing capacity and community spread.
“We have additional testing capacity, so that’s good news, but we are finding more and more cases and our case rate is increasing as well,” Richardson said. “As Texas opens up and people are not as physically distant and as the usage of face coverings is sporadic, we are going to see additional transmission [of the novel coronavirus], too.”
Commissioners also approved an amendment, between the county and Texas Department of State Health Services, to fund two epidemiologist positions for Denton County through fiscal year 2021.
As testing capacity continues to increase, Richardson said the county’s drive-thru testing event on Friday will be open to symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals and critical infrastructure employees. Four hundred tests will be available for the clinic, which will run from 8 a.m. to noon at Braswell High School in Little Elm.
“We have expanded testing to essential workers that are asymptomatic,” Richardson said. “So anyone with or without symptoms and anyone who worked in essential services during the shutdown — such as food service, establishment grocery stores, pharmacies, health care — can drive-thru and get tested on Friday.”
Individuals must register in advance by calling Denton County Public Health at 940-349-2585 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to be tested. Testing is free because of grant funding, but Richardson said the county department has spent $70 per test.
At the meeting, commissioners also voted to extend the disaster declaration, which was set to expire Friday, through June 2.
Because county governments cannot supersede actions of the state during the pandemic, any changes are made accordingly to directives of the state. The extension exempts some bidding requirements and allows for additional protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, to be purchased, said Jody Gonzalez, director of Denton County Emergency Services.