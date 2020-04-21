A worsening economic outlook and glimmers of hope have led to the gradual reopening of the Texas economy, with Denton County commissioners Tuesday aligning both their disaster declaration and executive order with statewide orders.
On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced initial steps to reopen the state economy. The orders allowed state parks to open on Monday, while a limited number of nonessential surgeries are authorized — so long as hospital supplies are not scarce and overall capacity remains at 25%. Retail stores will be able to reopen for to-go services on Friday.
During Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting, Denton County Judge Andy Eads cautioned members of the community that COVID-19 is not going away. While the county mandates are now aligned with state orders, Eads said the general public is still expected to use sound judgment and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
“Just because measures will be lifted in a phased approach across the state, that doesn’t mean we are out of the woods yet,” Eads said. “Although society will open and continue to move on, this will not just blow over and will be with us for a while.”
During the meeting, commissioners grappled via videoconference with staving off an economic recession while flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, without expanded access to supplies or testing, reopening the economy will prove cumbersome, said Matt Richardson, director of Denton County Public Health.
“We do anticipate that with a loosening of the stay-at-home order that social interactions will increase, which are going to increase transmission of the disease,” Richardson said. “The curve being flattened in Texas has been a wonderful thing. I understand the pressures to reopen the economy, but I would just say that we do anticipate a second wave of cases in Texas.”
The reality of public health’s anticipation, he said, is that additional cases likely will be reported in both May and June as restrictions are eased.
Since the first case of the novel coronavirus in Denton County was identified on March 15, nearly 600 total cases and counting have been confirmed. At least 4,197 countywide tests have been reported, which ranks third best in the state for testing per capita.
About 205,339 tests have been conducted between public and private labs in Texas, while roughly 95.4% of all tests have been conducted at private laboratories. Of the test results, 20,196 have been positive for COVID-19.
Richardson noted that county and public health officials are not satisfied with the current rate and access of testing at both public and private levels. However, with available grant funding, he said mass testing events, such as drive-thru locations, would be offered as soon as supplies are available. He said he has been pursuing every nook and cranny for supplies.
Specifically, he said supplies for sampling are in “very short supply.” Two components are a part of this process, a viral transport medium and the actual swab, he said. Procurement of liquid vials, used for containment, has improved but they remain in short supply, Richardson said, while swabs remain in short supply, too, because of their synthetic materials.
“Swabs have to be synthetic and cannot be a Q-tip, because this is a DNA test — they cannot be like a Q-tip or cotton swab, because cotton and wood has DNA,” Richardson said. “What that means is that it has to be synthetic in its manufacturing for those swabs. Everyone is looking for those supplies. Once we have those supplies, we will be able have mass clinics.”
Denton County Public Health spokeswoman Jennifer Rainey said a local supply shortage has led to test rationing, with testing currently reserved for symptomatic patients and the most vulnerable populations. In addition, priority testing has been expanded to first responders, such as fire, police and EMS, including symptomatic or exposed health care workers.
Moving forward, Richardson said requiring the general public to wear face coverings, such as masks or bandannas, would limit the spread in the community. But he said social distancing was invaluable, also.
“When you’re going out, having that face covering is important because it limits the droplet or even an aerosol transmission, and that limitation is important,” he said. “When you add a limiting component, and when you add social distancing, I think that’s the best we can do. In lieu of those, any type of face covering is better than nothing, and some have been very effective.”
While visitors will be required to wear masks at state parks, local governments cannot issue any regulations that are stricter than Abbott’s state directive, which does not require face masks for the general public.