Denton County health officials Wednesday confirmed another 101 locals have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. 

Among the newly infected were 20 Denton residents, who pushed the citywide total to 2,000.

Denton alone accounted for just under 20% of all county residents to test positive for the virus by Wednesday afternoon. 

At that time, 10,340 people in the county had tested positive for the virus, and 1,829 of them were estimated to be actively battling an infection Wednesday afternoon. 

Denton County Public Health did not confirm any further deaths caused by COVID-19 Wednesday, leaving its count at 101. The Texas Department of State Health Services, on the other hand, added two Denton County deaths to its count, raising it to 134. 

Nineteen of the newly infected locals confirmed Wednesday live in Lewisville, and 18 live in unincorporated Denton County. 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 2

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 10,340 101 101
Argyle 46 0
Aubrey 68 1 1
Bartonville 26 0
Carrollton 1,113 11 15
Celina 14 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 668 3 4
Copper Canyon 15 0
Corinth 226 1 2
Cross Roads 10 0
Dallas 287 1 5
Denton 2,000 20 30
DSSLC 99 0 1
Double Oak 32 0
Flower Mound 597 8 1
Fort Worth 153 0
Frisco 396 6 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 6 0
Hickory Creek 47 4
Highland Village 123 0 3
Justin 38 0
Krugerville 9 0 1
Krum 61 0
Lake Dallas 132 1
Lakewood Village 5 0
Lewisville 1,625 19 17
Little Elm 544 5 5
Northlake 45 1 1
Oak Point 34 0
Pilot Point 94 1 1
Plano 28 0
Ponder 15 0
Prosper 24 0 1
Providence Village 61 1
Roanoke 83 0 1
Sanger 114 0
Shady Shores 30 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 112 0
Unincorporated 1,346 18 6

