Denton County health officials Wednesday confirmed another 101 locals have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Among the newly infected were 20 Denton residents, who pushed the citywide total to 2,000.
Denton alone accounted for just under 20% of all county residents to test positive for the virus by Wednesday afternoon.
At that time, 10,340 people in the county had tested positive for the virus, and 1,829 of them were estimated to be actively battling an infection Wednesday afternoon.
Denton County Public Health did not confirm any further deaths caused by COVID-19 Wednesday, leaving its count at 101. The Texas Department of State Health Services, on the other hand, added two Denton County deaths to its count, raising it to 134.
Nineteen of the newly infected locals confirmed Wednesday live in Lewisville, and 18 live in unincorporated Denton County.