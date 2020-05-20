Child care facilities are expanding their services this week as Texas continues to reopen the economy, but new ratio guidelines, preventive measures and subsidy changes will keep some children from going back to their day cares.
As child care programs open up to allow all children — not just the children of essential workers — temporary subsidy programs are phasing out. The Texas Workforce Commission voted Tuesday to phase out an emergency program established to provide subsidized child care for workers deemed essential in Texas.
Wednesday was the last day for essential workers to submit applications to continue receiving subsidized child care for up to three months. Low-income parents whose required payments were waived in April will have to start paying June 1.
“Centers are opening up with some limits,” said Alicia McElroy, director of education and workforce initiatives at the United Way of Denton County. “Because of the increased protocols in place and the reduced amount of kids a facility can take in, it’s going to be financially difficult for those facilities.”
About 21% of households in Denton County in 2016 fell into United Way’s ALICE category — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — and 8% were in poverty. These are people who are employed but can’t afford basic necessities such as housing, food, child care, health care and transportation.
“With these families, emergencies can throw them into poverty,” McElroy said in late April. “Child care is already a huge undertaking for these families; now they’re experiencing increasing child care costs to go back to work.”
McElroy said the local United Way will be looking at these families again because many of them are on hourly wages.
“Since most businesses are not open to full capacity, they’re still experiencing reduced hours,” McElroy said. “We’re opening back up, but we’re still in the beginning stages.”
Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas reported Wednesday that 325 child care providers are open in Denton County. This number changes daily and has increased from 188 on May 7.
Guidelines for child care facilities from Texas Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include sanitizing toys, trying to maintain social distancing — although Roberson said that’s difficult to do in a day care setting — and wearing masks.
“We’re doing curbside drop-off and pickups, taking temperatures and making sure kids wash their hands before going into their classrooms,” said Jacqueline Roberson, a local child care director. “My staff wears masks inside and a lot of them even wear gloves. … All of that is in place as soon as [everyone] walks in the door.”
Although facilities can take in more children, some may not go back to caring for as many children as they’re licensed for.
Roberson is the director at the Kids Zone Learning Center, which is licensed for 155 children but had 121 before the pandemic caused the center to close its doors. Since reopening on April 21 to essential workers, the staff has had at least 58 kids back at the day care.
Roberson said nonessential workers are trying to bring their kids back, but now the Kids Zone has a limited number they can take in.
“The ratios [of kids to staff] have changed,” Roberson said. “Our center will have to adjust. It was already low, so we won’t be able to allow all children to come back at our [center] due to that ratio.”
The original child-to-staff ratios established by Texas Health and Human Services start at 4-1 for newborns to 11-month-olds and rise to 26-1 for ages 6-12.
The ratio for newborns to 17-month-olds remains at 4-1 and 5-1, but the ratio for older kids has gone up. The ratio for 2-year-olds has changed from 11-1 to 8-1, and the ratio for ages 6-8 has changed from 26-1 to 10-1.
For groups, the existing standard for newborns to 11-month-olds was 10 infants in two groups, but it has been modified to eight infants separated into two groups.
Because the ratios didn’t increase by much, child care costs may rise because for-profit child care facilities won’t have much money coming in, Roberson said.
Some people who lacked child care due to the pandemic were eligible to continue receiving benefits, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. The commission announced Wednesday that parents can still refuse to return to work if they don’t have access to child care.
“We would continue to take claimants at their word, absent facts to the contrary, and would review the work refusal around lack of child care to determine benefit eligibility,” said Cisco Gamez, a spokesperson for the commission.