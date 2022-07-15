With North Texas feeling the coronavirus case surge firsthand, Denton County has been upgraded to a medium-spread level by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s criteria, putting the county one step closer to widespread mask recommendations.
The CDC’s community levels ratings are calculated from the number of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, as well as hospital metrics that aim to measure COVID-19’s impact on a hospital system. Of the three ratings (low, medium and high), Denton County now joins 39.65% of the country’s counties in the middle. Less than 25% remain in the low designation, and over 35% are rated as high spread.
Several neighboring counties have already been upgraded to high, including Dallas and Tarrant. Under a high designation, the CDC recommends everyone wear a mask indoors while in public. However, under Denton County’s current designation, mask recommendations apply only to people at high risk.
Denton County Public Health’s weekly report showed 3,034 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed from July 9 to July 15. There were no deaths added to the total, but the county did have a net gain of 1,242 active cases. The active caseload now sits at an estimated 5,199.
DCPH Director Matt Richardson, reached Friday afternoon, attributed the recent wave to the BA.4 and BA.5 coronavirus variants. Officials around the country are pinning rising case numbers on those two variants, known for being prolific at spreading.
Richardson said one particularly important development has been rising numbers of reinfections.
“Reinfection for COVID-19 is commonplace, particularly people who were infected early in the pandemic,” Richardson said. “It’s highly transmissible. … Vaccines are still protective against fatality, and that does seem to be across the board.”
As for what Denton County specifically is seeing, Richardson described the rise as “steady” rather than “meteoric.” Hospitalizations are on the upswing, as are cases, but the sharp increases of past waves haven’t been present this time around.
“The reason Tarrant and Dallas have gone red is because of that hospital impact,” Richardson said. “It’s been encouraging that’s somewhat plateaued in Denton County, whereas other counties are seeing that increase. That’s good news so far; I don’t know how long that good news will last.”
As for mask recommendations, Richardson said he concurs with the CDC’s guidance. That means if Denton County ends up getting another upgrade, DCPH would echo the mask recommendation. Hospital beds were his main justification for doing so.
“We need to be able to have a baby or a stroke or a car wreck and get care at the time we need it,” Richardson said. “If Denton County hospitals get overrun with cases, we need to do what we can as a community to mitigate that trend.”