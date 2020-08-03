Virus Outbreak

PPE and medical supplies to be used by members of the Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force are shown inside a wing at United Memorial Medical Center July 16 in Houston.

 David J. Phillip/AP file photo

Denton County health officials Monday confirmed a Carrollton man over 80 years old had died from COVID-19.

The man lived at Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carrollton. His death made the 56th in the county confirmed to be caused by the disease.

The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 75 such deaths in Denton County as of Monday afternoon. Denton County Public Health is more conservative in the way it tracks and confirms COVID-19 deaths, which results in a longer delay.

In Denton County, men account for 50.3% of confirmed coronavirus cases but 67.9% of deaths attributed to COVID-19.

County health officials confirmed 94 locals had tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the countywide total to 7,032. The number of people actively battling a virus infection — 3,024 by Monday — had fallen by 70 from its all-time high on Aug. 1.

The number of people testing positive for the virus has trended downward since July 25.

Seventeen of the newly infected people confirmed by health officials Monday live in unincorporated portions of Denton County, 16 in Lewisville, 14 in Denton and another 14 in Carrollton. Those four areas account for nearly two-thirds of all cases confirmed Monday.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of Aug. 3

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 7,032 94 56 1
Argyle 31 1
Aubrey 47 0 1
Bartonville 14 1
Carrollton 714 14 6 1
Celina 11 0
Coppell 4 0
The Colony 459 6 3
Copper Canyon 14 0
Corinth 149 1 1
Cross Roads 9 0
Dallas 216 7 5
Denton 1,334 14 15
DSSLC 91 0 1
Double Oak 29 0
Flower Mound 382 5 1
Fort Worth 88 1
Frisco 302 0 2
Hackberry 1 0
Hebron 2 0
Hickory Creek 30 0
Highland Village 73 1
Justin 25 0
Krugerville 3 0
Krum 41 0
Lake Dallas 93 1
Lakewood Village 3 0
Lewisville 1,142 16 12
Little Elm 376 3 2
Northlake 23 0
Oak Point 24 1
Pilot Point 50 3
Plano 22 0
Ponder 9 0
Prosper 18 0 1
Providence Village 40 1
Roanoke 49 0 1
Sanger 70 0
Shady Shores 20 0 1
Southlake 3 0
Trophy Club 72 1
Unincorporated 949 17 4

