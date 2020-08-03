Denton County health officials Monday confirmed a Carrollton man over 80 years old had died from COVID-19.
The man lived at Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carrollton. His death made the 56th in the county confirmed to be caused by the disease.
The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting 75 such deaths in Denton County as of Monday afternoon. Denton County Public Health is more conservative in the way it tracks and confirms COVID-19 deaths, which results in a longer delay.
In Denton County, men account for 50.3% of confirmed coronavirus cases but 67.9% of deaths attributed to COVID-19.
County health officials confirmed 94 locals had tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, bringing the countywide total to 7,032. The number of people actively battling a virus infection — 3,024 by Monday — had fallen by 70 from its all-time high on Aug. 1.
The number of people testing positive for the virus has trended downward since July 25.
Seventeen of the newly infected people confirmed by health officials Monday live in unincorporated portions of Denton County, 16 in Lewisville, 14 in Denton and another 14 in Carrollton. Those four areas account for nearly two-thirds of all cases confirmed Monday.