This undated photo provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows CDC’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus.

 CDC via AP

Denton County health officials Friday confirmed a Carrollton man in his 70s has died from COVID-19.

He was a resident of Avalon Memory Care. He was the 54th county resident confirmed by county health officials to have died from the disease.

Due to a difference in how deaths are confirmed, Texas Department of State Health Services reported 71 deaths caused by the disease in the county by Friday afternoon. The state had previously reported 73 deaths in the county.

Twelve of the 54 coronavirus deaths confirmed by Denton County Public Health have been reported over the past two weeks. That accounts for more than one-fifth of total COVID-19 deaths.

County health officials Friday afternoon also confirmed 122 more county residents had tested positive over the past 24 hours for the virus that causes COVID-19. That brings the countywide total to 6,803. As of Friday, 3,079 of those people were actively infected with the virus, the largest amount ever reported in the county.

Twenty-one of the newly infected locals reported Friday live in Denton, 16 live in unincorporated portions of Denton County, and 15 live in Lewisville.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of July 31

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 6803 122 54
Argyle 30 0
Aubrey 47 2 1
Bartonville 13 0
Carrollton 668 12 5
Celina 11 0
Coppell 4 0
The Colony 444 8 3
Copper Canyon 14 0
Corinth 145 1 1
Cross Roads 9 0
Dallas 205 4 4
Denton 1294 21 15
DSSLC 87 0 1
Double Oak 29 1
Flower Mound 372 8 1
Fort Worth 87 4
Frisco 298 7 2
Hackberry 1 0
Hebron 2 0
Hickory Creek 30 0
Highland Village 70 2
Justin 25 2
Krugerville 3 0
Krum 40 0
Lake Dallas 91 2
Lakewood Village 3 0
Lewisville 1112 15 12
Little Elm 370 9 2
Northlake 23 1
Oak Point 24 1
Pilot Point 47 2
Plano 21 0
Ponder 9 0
Prosper 18 0 1
Providence Village 39 1
Roanoke 47 0 1
Sanger 70 1
Shady Shores 20 0 1
Southlake 3 0
Trophy Club 69 2
Unincorporated 909 16 4

