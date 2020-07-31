Denton County health officials Friday confirmed a Carrollton man in his 70s has died from COVID-19.
He was a resident of Avalon Memory Care. He was the 54th county resident confirmed by county health officials to have died from the disease.
Due to a difference in how deaths are confirmed, Texas Department of State Health Services reported 71 deaths caused by the disease in the county by Friday afternoon. The state had previously reported 73 deaths in the county.
Twelve of the 54 coronavirus deaths confirmed by Denton County Public Health have been reported over the past two weeks. That accounts for more than one-fifth of total COVID-19 deaths.
County health officials Friday afternoon also confirmed 122 more county residents had tested positive over the past 24 hours for the virus that causes COVID-19. That brings the countywide total to 6,803. As of Friday, 3,079 of those people were actively infected with the virus, the largest amount ever reported in the county.
Twenty-one of the newly infected locals reported Friday live in Denton, 16 live in unincorporated portions of Denton County, and 15 live in Lewisville.