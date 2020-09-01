AP_20058793356405.jpg

CDC’s laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus. 

 CDC via Associated Press

Denton County health officials confirmed a Carrollton man who recently died was killed by COVID-19.

The man was older than 80 and living in Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carrollton.

His death makes the 101st COVID-19 death confirmed by Denton County Public Health by Tuesday afternoon. The Texas Department of State Health Services, which is less rigorous in its investigations, had confirmed 132 COVID-19 deaths in the county by the same time Tuesday.

At least five other Brookhaven residents have died of COVID-19, according to data submitted on Aug. 16 available from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Nearly 35% of all such deaths confirmed by DCPH belonged to people at least 80 years old. Just under 11% were people younger than 60 years old.

County health officials Tuesday also confirmed another 114 locals tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 10,239. At that time, 1,897 people were estimated to be actively battling an infection.

Twenty-one of the newly infected locals confirmed Tuesday live in Denton, another 21 live in Carrollton and 18 live in Lewisville.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 1

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 10239 114 101 1
Argyle 46 0
Aubrey 67 0 1
Bartonville 26 2
Carrollton 1102 21 15 1
Celina 14 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 665 3 4
Copper Canyon 15 0
Corinth 225 4 2
Cross Roads 10 0
Dallas 286 2 5
Denton 1980 21 30
DSSLC 99 0 1
Double Oak 32 0
Flower Mound 589 5 1
Fort Worth 153 3
Frisco 390 2 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 6 0
Hickory Creek 43 0
Highland Village 123 1 3
Justin 38 0
Krugerville 9 0 1
Krum 61 0
Lake Dallas 131 2
Lakewood Village 5 0
Lewisville 1606 18 17
Little Elm 539 12 5
Northlake 44 1 1
Oak Point 34 1
Pilot Point 93 0 1
Plano 28 0
Ponder 15 0
Prosper 24 1 1
Providence Village 60 0
Roanoke 83 2 1
Sanger 114 0
Shady Shores 30 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 112 4
Unincorporated 1328 9 6

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!