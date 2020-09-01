Denton County health officials confirmed a Carrollton man who recently died was killed by COVID-19.
The man was older than 80 and living in Brookhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carrollton.
His death makes the 101st COVID-19 death confirmed by Denton County Public Health by Tuesday afternoon. The Texas Department of State Health Services, which is less rigorous in its investigations, had confirmed 132 COVID-19 deaths in the county by the same time Tuesday.
At least five other Brookhaven residents have died of COVID-19, according to data submitted on Aug. 16 available from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Nearly 35% of all such deaths confirmed by DCPH belonged to people at least 80 years old. Just under 11% were people younger than 60 years old.
County health officials Tuesday also confirmed another 114 locals tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 10,239. At that time, 1,897 people were estimated to be actively battling an infection.
Twenty-one of the newly infected locals confirmed Tuesday live in Denton, another 21 live in Carrollton and 18 live in Lewisville.