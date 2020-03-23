As the coronavirus pandemic sows discord in nearly every facet of daily life, Denton property management companies have been scrambling to implement measures to protect employees and tenants alike.
Some have sent notices implying they may not fulfill the non-emergency maintenance requests of a COVID-19-positive occupant. Many emails also have asked tenants flat-out if they have contracted the illness.
Although landlords can technically ask such a question, renters should know they are not obligated to answer, said Evan Stone, an intellectual property attorney who also specializes in landlord-tenant law.
“I think the issue is just that a bunch of tenants are going to perceive this as a mandate rather than a request,” he said.
Tenant privacy
Denton has a high percentage of renters, in part thanks to its burgeoning college student population. As such, Stone said it’s important that inexperienced renters understand they are not required to divulge personal health information.
The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act prohibits “covered entities” from sharing a person’s health information. But residential landlords are not bound by HIPAA, said Lewis Lefko, a Dallas-based health care law attorney.
Landlords can technically ask a tenant about their health status, Lefko said. However, he agrees with Stone that tenants do not have to disclose whether they’re ill, or what they’re ill with.
“I can understand a landlord wanting to protect his employees or contractors,” Lefko said. “But if somebody doesn’t want to tell that individual whether they have the disease or not, that’s their right.”
Meanwhile, some Texas tenants’ unions are concerned that fallout from the coronavirus pandemic might infringe on renters’ rights.
Such laws as the Fair Housing Act safeguard renters against discrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, national origin or disability. The executive director of the North Texas Fair Housing Center, Frances Espinoza, said the courts may someday decide that the coronavirus falls under the latter category.
“[Landlords] aren’t supposed to ask about any disability,” she said. “I would put the coronavirus in the same category, because this is something that’s going to make people sick.”
Sandy Rollins, the executive director of the Texas Tenants’ Union, said it’s highly unusual for a landlord to ask about a tenant’s health status. Still, she added that infected renters should consider disclosing that information as a courtesy to the community.
Tenants who live in apartment buildings need to be particularly careful when passing through heavily trafficked common areas, she said.
“Everyone should be taking all this seriously,” Rollins said. “And a tenant who doesn’t have an emergency, who has any kind of illness, should understand postponing maintenance.”
Maintenance requests
Some landlords may refuse to honor non-emergency maintenance requests during the coronavirus pandemic. Even still, Stone said renters should understand that a landlord is bound to satisfy all maintenance requests as per the terms of their lease.
The Texas Property Code allows landlords to fulfill such requests within a “reasonable period of time,” Stone added. That usually means seven days, but it can vary based on the availability of materials and labor, as well as the severity of the case. Some requests should be tended to immediately, while others could sensibly be delayed.
“If a court says, ‘Hey look, a reasonable period of time to fix your stupid microwave is until the disaster declaration has been lifted,’ then that’s what it is,” Stone said.
Real estate attorney Scott Alagood said residential landlords must address their tenants’ emergency requests regardless of health status. Flooding and major leaks, for instance, should be fixed immediately since they could further jeopardize a COVID-positive person’s health and safety. Otherwise, that tenant could reasonably terminate their lease and move on.
From overcrowded airports to underprepared hospitals, the coronavirus has wreaked confusion and chaos since it touched down in Texas. But Alagood said one thing is exceedingly clear: The Texas Property Code in its current form is ill-equipped to address pandemics.
“Most judges are going to look at this thing knowing that it’s extraordinary,” Alagood said. “This [pandemic] is not something anybody anticipated.”