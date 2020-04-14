Denton ISD will begin distributing breakfast and lunch in weekly batches Wednesday morning.
The move is the latest in the district's attempt to keep families and employees away from in-person contact as much as possible.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday, employees will be placing a week's worth of breakfast and lunches for students directly into car trunks for people who drive up to one of the 18 distribution locations.
Meals are for students, but children do not need to be Denton ISD students to receive food.