Neal Smatresk, president of the University of North Texas, announced Thursday the university was looking forward to a school year with restored in-person classes and activities.
Matt Flores, a spokesperson for Texas Woman’s University, said Thursday the university is planning to return to “full-capacity, in-person instruction in the fall.”
Comparatively, Smatresk wrote UNT is planning for a fall 2021 semester “complete with the full spectrum of in-person, on-campus classes,” along with campus events.
Both universities will continue to offer some online classes, which was already the case before the pandemic pushed most everything online.
Flores said a shift back to face-to-face classes is contingent upon the state of the pandemic closer to the start of the fall 2021 semester, and TWU expects to carry over some of its safety measures.
Smatresk encouraged people to continue to follow basic pandemic safety procedures in anticipation that things will improve enough to return to pre-pandemic ways of life.
