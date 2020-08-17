Argyle students on Monday morning became some of the first locals to head back to the classroom.
Roughly 3,000 students spread across the district campuses were required to wear face coverings and adhere to various other health guidelines.
Superintendent Telena Wright, reached by phone as Argyle elementary schools were sending students home Monday afternoon, said the first day went well.
“It’s been a really, really smooth first day,” she said Monday. “Everything has gone well.”
She said students beginning in fifth grade are required to wear some form of face covering during the entire school day except while eating lunch. That includes students who take the bus to or from campuses.
More than 80% of Argyle ISD students opted to attend classes in-person, according to a presentation expected to be given during Tuesday’s board meeting.
The high proportion of students physically present brings along a wealth of problems related to social distancing. Wright said the district is working around that by using dividers, hand sanitizer, air filters and staggered schedules.
Classes won’t all change based upon the same bell schedule, Argyle high schoolers are split into three lunch times as opposed to the “mega lunch” Wright said they used to abide by.
“I think the excitement of the students was outstanding,” Wright said.
She also said teachers seemed pleased to be back. Some are tasked with leading either in-person or remote classes, but some teachers will lead students in each camp simultaneously.
Closer to 40% of neighboring Denton ISD students, in contrast, were interested in face-to-face classes, according to a presentation given to its school board this past week. DISD families had until Aug. 12 to commit to either in-person or remote learning.
A response for those final numbers had not been filled by DISD officials by Monday afternoon.
Argyle ISD officials decided to proceed with the start of in-person classes, as did most local districts, despite guidance from Denton County Public Health to delay such moves until at least Sept. 8.
Pilot Point ISD went back to school Aug. 13. Aubrey and Krum schools have students heading back on Wednesday. Sanger ISD starts its school year Aug. 24, the same day the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University return.
Ponder ISD starts back Aug. 25. Denton and Lake Dallas ISDs will hold up the rear, not beginning until Aug. 26.