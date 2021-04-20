Argyle ISD school board members, in a unanimous vote Tuesday night, decided mask-wearing would be optional on campuses in most instances beginning May 10.
That means May 7, two weeks from this coming Friday, would be the final mask-mandatory days on campuses if all goes according to plan for the district.
One prominent exception would be during University Interscholastic League events, such as athletic and academic competitions.
“Currently the spectators are not wearing any masks at baseball games, but the players in the dugout are,” Argyle ISD Superintendent Telena Wright said as an example.
As for why May 10 was `the date selected, Wright said all employees will have had the opportunity to be vaccinated by April 23, and May 10 would give them enough time for those vaccines to take full effect. The last day of school is May 20.
Wright said a recent Argyle ISD survey found 48% of respondents wanted masks to become optional immediately, 42.6% wanted to finish the year with masks, and more than 9% of people wanted to wait until after all staff had the chance to be vaccinated before masks became optional.
That vote to make masks optional was directly followed by a vote scraping the district’s quarantine procedures for children who hadn’t tested positive for the coronavirus responsible for the ongoing pandemic. It was also unanimous.
Both votes came after 10 p.m. Monday.
The move was similar to the April 14 vote by Krum ISD school board members, who voted 4-2 to remove its mask mandate.
Monday’s decision put Argyle ISD in line with the wishes of most parents who appeared before the school board over the past few meetings.
Board member Ritchie Deffenbaugh pointed to declining county and districtwide infection rates as reasons to remove the mask mandate.
“For the folks who would be nervous about us allowing mask choice, I think it is a fairly safe option at this point,” he said.
Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson, addressing the Denton ISD school board on April 13, told board members infection numbers had declined recently but had since hit a plateau.
Despite the positive trends, he said “it is not time to let off the gas.” If we can continue preventive measures a little longer, Richardson said, then we should.
“Everything we do has a major risk to it,” Argyle school board member John Bitter said. “What we’ve tried to do — I don’t know that anybody’s going to agree with us — but what we’ve tried to do is mitigate the risk in a common-sense approach.”
He said the district has helped interested employees to get vaccinated and helped to lower infection rates in the district.
“We recognize that there will be some risk after [May] 10th, but we’re not going to live in masks forever, and I think that’s what this board is trying to accomplish,” Bitter said.
“And we’ve kept kids in school,” responded board President Sam Slaton.