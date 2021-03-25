Roughly 40 Argyle ISD employees took advantage of the district's open COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday morning, Superintendent Telena Wright said.
It was the second such clinic operated in partnership with the Flower Mound Fire Department, the first of which vaccinated roughly 20 other employees.
During AISD's Monday special board meeting, district officials repeatedly said the clinic would be open to 100% of employees who wanted the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Every employee had the opportunity if they wanted to sign up," Wright said again Thursday.
She wasn't sure how many of the district's approximately 460 employees had been at least partially vaccinated by the time Thursday's clinic concluded.
"We don't keep those kinds of records," Wright said, citing medical privacy concerns.
She said she doubted another clinic would be necessary because Thursday's had been open to all those who were interested and Denton County Public Health was already accepting sign-ups from all adults.
President Joe Biden announced on March 2 he wanted all child care workers vaccinated by the end of the month. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sent a letter to the Texas Department of State Health Services the same day, which happened to be the same day Gov. Greg Abbott announced Texas would soon end its statewide mask mandate and allow businesses to fully open.
The following day, March 3, Texas announced teachers would immediately be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Wright said Brandon Barth, emergency management officer for the Flower Mound Fire Department, reached out while she was looking for help vaccinating AISD employees.
She said she was grateful to Barth and the fire department for their repeated assistance.