Argyle ISD, Monday, May, 15, 2017, in Argyle, Texas.

 Jake King

Argyle ISD officials announced Thursday night that the district had closed all schools and buildings for today. The district reported staff shortages caused by reported COVID-19 cases. 

A pop-up on the website said COVID-19 had impacted instruction, indicating that teachers and support staff are out due to exposure or infection.

The district's COVID-19 dashboard reported that as of Thursday, there were 73 active cases of the virus among district staff, and 218 active cases among students. 

The closures came after Krum and Pilot Point districts announced closures through today, as well. 

As of 8 a.m., Sanger ISD still had a pop-up notification on its website stating campuses remain open. 

Area schools are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and via Twitter at @LBreedingDRC.

