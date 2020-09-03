Argyle and Denton ISDs on Thursday each reported confirmed cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.
AISD began in-person classes Aug. 17, but DISD isn’t set to send large groups of students to campuses until Sept. 8.
Telena Wright, Argyle superintendent, wrote a letter to parents Thursday explaining that an Argyle High School student had tested positive for the virus, but the student had not attended face-to-face classes while experiencing symptoms.
“The district has implemented tracing of close contacts,” she wrote. “If it is determined a teacher or student is considered a close contact, they will be notified by the campus.”
She said the district already contacted Denton County Public Health, and all classrooms the student had been in were “thoroughly disinfected with electrostatic sprayers.” Beyond that, each campus is meant to receive a deep clean at the end of every school day.
Somebody on Guyer High School’s campus Wednesday tested positive for the virus, but district officials declined to clarify further what the person’s connection was to the campus. Susannah O’Bara, area superintendent for the Guyer zone, said the information would be made available through Denton County Public Health’s online dashboard.
Principal Shaun Perry, in an email to staff members Thursday, said Denton ISD would notify families about the exposure. A copy of the email was obtained Thursday by the Denton Record-Chronicle.
“While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, watch for symptoms of COVID-19,” he wrote.
O’Bara said three people were in close contact with the infected person. She said the district planned to call each of the three people individually, but she could not immediately confirm whether they had already been contacted Thursday afternoon.
She said she didn’t know if the person had been symptomatic while on campus. She was also clear that DISD would not disclose the kind of virus test used to confirm a case going forward.
That means the person who tested positive from Guyer High School might have taken an antigen test, which has been criticized for its inaccuracy but lauded for its speed, or a more thorough but slower diagnostic test.
She said district protocols don’t change based on what test produced a positive result, which might be overly cautious.
“But we prefer to be overly cautious,” she said Thursday.
Perry wrote that the district is working with the health department and assured staffers that campuses and offices will still be continually cleaned.
Thursday’s announcement was an early test of the protocols district leaders have assembled over the past several months. Once the district was notified the person tested positive, O’Bara said, a group of district administrators gets together to draft a report.
It includes such things as whether the person was consistently masked or practicing social distancing, as well as how many people were in prolonged close contact with them.
“Basically, are they following all the safety protocols that we have in place,” O’Bara said.
The group will consist of all four area superintendents, Coordinator of Health Services Kathy Malmberg and the infected person’s campus principal.
Information is passed along to the Denton County Public Health, and all those affected are contacted.