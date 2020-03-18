Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
Argyle Mayor Donald Moser declared a local disaster in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and closed Town Hall and town facilities.
The declaration also closes public parks. Town employees are working remotely and can receive paid leave to care for family members.
Like Denton, Argyle stopped short of forcing restaurants, churches and other gathering places to close, recommending instead that they follow federal guidelines for crowd restrictions.
However, town officials are evaluating this decision daily.