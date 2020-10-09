Argyle Intermediate School students and teachers went entirely online Friday while workers disinfect the campus.
In a letter sent to parents and staffers, Superintendent Telena Wright wrote the campus had three employees and one student test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
"The decision was made in an abundance of caution to protect the safety of students and staff to help reduce the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus," she wrote in the letter.
She also wrote five other employees and "multiple students" are in quarantine at Argyle Intermediate but did not further specify the number of students.
Rick Herrin, a district spokesperson, confirmed 14 students and three staffers at Argyle Intermediate were quarantined Friday.
Additionally, 123 and 15 staffers across the district were quarantined: "These include family decisions, self-imposed quarantines, direct exposure, symptoms," he wrote via email Friday.
Herrin said students were allowed to take home laptops when they left school Thursday, and approximately 200 of them chose to do so.
"Also, if students need a device or hot spot for internet connectivity they can request one while the campus is closed," he concluded.
Students will learn and teachers will lead classes remotely until Tuesday, Oct. 20. The district is taking Columbus Day off this coming Monday, and the following Monday is a day off for students while staff complete a professional development day.
There are also an unspecified number of students at Argyle Middle School in quarantine, but district officials had not confirmed any further details about those students by Friday afternoon.
Hilltop Elementary had a class go into quarantine Monday after a staffer tested positive for the virus.
The district reported five staffers and five students infected with the virus across the district by Friday morning. Another five staffers and six students had recovered from an infection by the same time, according to the district's online dashboard.