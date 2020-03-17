Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
Eight local school districts announced they would keep kids out of classrooms until at least April 6.
Aubrey, Denton, Krum, Lake Dallas, Lewisville, Pilot Point, Ponder and Sanger ISDs released a joint statement Tuesday evening.
"Being in close proximity and being together in groups will increase the likelihood of spread," the unnamed authors wrote in the press release. "However, given the fact that students will be home for several weeks, it is important that they stay active, have a routine and socialize in ways that don't increase the threat of the disease spreading."
If students return on the projected date, many of them will have been out of school for four weeks. Until then, some districts continue to look for ways to bring the classroom to students during the break in physical class time.