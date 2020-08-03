Denton County nonprofits have seen a significant increase in residents seeking housing, utilities and food assistance over the past two weeks and say they are bracing for that need to continue to spike over the next month.
United Way of Denton County paid out $159,692 in housing and utility assistance last week through its COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund — 122% more than its average weekly payout of $72,061 from May 4 through July 10. The nonprofit also distributed $134,955 in relief for the week beginning July 13, an 87% increase over the average, according to data from the nonprofit.
The highest amount the organization paid out in a previous week’s aid was $96,956 for the week ending July 10.
The need for food assistance has also climbed, with the Denton Community Food Center seeing an unexpected increase in the volume of people visiting the facility over the past several weeks, volunteer board chairman Tom Newell said.
“We have been running about 60 families on a Monday, and 80 to 90 on a Wednesday,” Newell said. “This week we did 120 on Monday, and we did 143 on Wednesday. We’re seeing a 40% to 60% increase just in the last week.”
While both nonprofits expected to see a surge in local need in August — with federal protections against evictions lapsing July 24 and the extra $600 weekly disaster unemployment assistance having ended Friday — the surge has come sooner than anticipated.
“We fully expected that we would see an increase in August, but I’m a little surprised that it happened two weeks into July,” Newell said. “With federal unemployment assistance going away, the moratorium on evictions going away, people are probably going to lose their housing and [the question of] are we going to have schools open and can parents go back to work. All of those factors are going to collide during August and September.”
Another factor in increased applications for relief could be the Denton City Council’s decision last week to resume utility cutoffs for nonpayment. About 2,400 residential accounts are past due, and the city will start shut-offs the first week in August, staff said at Tuesday’s meeting.
The Denton Community Food Center’s surge is similar to one it experienced in April during the stay-at-home mandate in Denton County, with about 60% of those seeking assistance new to the center. The center has also seen more repeat visitors, with families able to receive between 80 and 100 pounds of food — about 70-90 meals’ worth — every other week.
That increase in volume has forced the center to tap into its back stock and spend more on retail food as shelves begin to empty — purchases which could strain the center’s budget if need continues to trend upward, Newell said.
At United Way, the steady influx of aid requests reflects the toll the pandemic has taken on the community and the need for funds to prevent homelessness, president and CEO Gary Henderson said. While some renters remain protected through August if they live in a building with a federally backed mortgage — or for as long as their landlord’s mortgage is in forbearance, if it is — many may be left relying on nonprofits until Congress settles on another relief bill.
“We have this magic date coming up in mid-August where some of those situations will mature, and we need to get ahead of them,” Henderson said. “That negotiated amount that Congress appropriates, that’s going to have an impact for sure on the volume of financial means Denton County residents have.”
Though renters were protected from eviction through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, their rent continued to build if they could not afford to pay; now that the protections have ended, landlords will likely evict those who can’t catch up.
There are 85 eviction cases on the Denton County court calendar between July 30 and Aug. 30, though it’s not clear if more will be added as residents feel the effects of the CARES Act protections ending.
Though residents must prove they have been financially impacted by COVID-19 to qualify for assistance through United Way, Henderson said the process is aimed at helping as many people as possible. Those seeking aid can reach out through other local nonprofits for referral to the program and can receive two months’ housing assistance at a time.
For Denton County residents whose need can’t be directly linked to COVID-19, Interfaith Ministries offers non-pandemic-related assistance.
While United Way has about $18 million in CARES funding available for housing assistance through the end of December, the community food center is waiting to see if it will be granted CARES funds to help supplement what they are spending on retail food purchases. If their request is not approved by the Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, how well they can handle an even bigger surge in August is uncertain.
“It’s going to push us,” Newell said. “The food bank has been relatively stable, and we’ve done a lot of creative things. Now, can we take another 50% increase?
“We’ll do our best and work our way through and see where we go.”