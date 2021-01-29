Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,387 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Another five Denton County residents dead of COVID-19
- Staff report
-
-
- 0
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 29
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,387 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Death increase
|Denton County
|53,248
|654
|318
|5
|Argyle
|252
|7
|1
|Aubrey
|339
|5
|1
|Bartonville
|105
|1
|Carrollton
|5,175
|68
|33
|Celina
|127
|0
|Coppell
|17
|0
|The Colony
|3,305
|38
|11
|Copper Canyon
|88
|2
|Corinth
|1,384
|8
|9
|Cross Roads
|91
|1
|2
|Dallas
|554
|10
|7
|Denton
|8,658
|78
|80
|DSSLC
|210
|0
|3
|DISH
|7
|1
|Double Oak
|169
|1
|Flower Mound
|4,202
|81
|15
|1
|Fort Worth
|880
|25
|1
|Frisco
|2,991
|61
|25
|Hackberry
|5
|0
|Hebron
|76
|0
|Hickory Creek
|314
|2
|Highland Village
|915
|14
|6
|Justin
|413
|2
|7
|2
|Krugerville
|97
|0
|1
|Krum
|374
|6
|1
|Lake Dallas
|532
|3
|Lakewood Village
|27
|0
|Lewisville
|7,619
|78
|51
|Little Elm
|2,951
|30
|10
|New Fairview
|4
|0
|Northlake
|384
|3
|2
|Oak Point
|234
|4
|Pilot Point
|325
|3
|8
|Plano
|176
|3
|8
|Ponder
|117
|1
|Prosper
|171
|5
|1
|Providence Village
|414
|2
|1
|Roanoke
|640
|10
|1
|Sanger
|599
|9
|Shady Shores
|163
|1
|1
|Southlake
|39
|1
|Trophy Club
|828
|8
|1
|Unincorporated
|7,277
|82
|31
|2
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Ways to Get Healthy
Spotlight on Hickory Creek
Inspirational Virtual Concerts
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- County to utilize Texas Motor Speedway as COVID-19 vaccine clinic site
- Chalk talk -- Rice at North Texas: Mean Green aim to complete sweep
- 306 new coronavirus cases recorded in Denton County on Saturday
- After neck-and-neck game, Pioneers edge UTPB in OT thriller
- Blotter: Allegedly intoxicated woman told police she drank “fry,” would be OK to drive
- Walmart offers online grocery delivery for free, but not forever
- Texas will require students to take the STAAR test in person
- Super distancing: CBS keeps season protocols for big game
Most Popular
Articles
- $45 million meth bust the largest ever in Denton County
- Denton County to receive nearly 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines, including first Pfizer doses
- Denton County to receive 31,500 COVID-19 vaccines in largest shipment from state
- Megan DeGroot will not return as Argyle's volleyball coach next season
- National Weather Service pinpoints large hail, damaging winds as main hazards in Sunday storms
- HTeaO opening Denton storefront Feb. 5
- What recession? Denton housing market proving too hot for both buyers, sellers
- Denton city manager expected to leave for California job in March
- $1.8 million Lewisville trail approved, with $2.5 million Denton sidewalk project to come
- Blotter: Driver crashed into business, drove away before ending up in ditch
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.