Virus Outbreak

An electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, in orange. 

 NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 11,854 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 3, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 11,854 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 65,821 650 421 1
Argyle 344 1 2
Aubrey 425 3 1
Bartonville 131 0
Carrollton 6,122 58 40
Celina 155 2
Coppell 21 1
The Colony 3,940 37 12
Copper Canyon 118 1
Corinth 1,734 8 12
Cross Roads 115 0 2
Dallas 655 5 9
Denton 10,334 73 116
DSSLC 217 0 3
Dish 14 3
Double Oak 218 3
Flower Mound 5,586 60 26
Fort Worth 1,144 17 2
Frisco 3,968 59 36
Hackberry 8 0
Hebron 88 0
Hickory Creek 397 5 1
Highland Village 1,193 12 8
Justin 475 6 8
Krugerville 122 0 1
Krum 460 7 2 1
Lake Dallas 642 6
Lakewood Village 40 2
Lewisville 9,127 80 61
Little Elm 3,710 43 11
New Fairview 5 0
Northlake 481 7 2
Oak Point 301 5
Pilot Point 410 8 9
Plano 198 2 8
Ponder 176 2
Prosper 235 3 2
Providence Village 538 9 1
Roanoke 798 9 2
Sanger 711 7
Shady Shores 198 0 2
Southlake 45 1
Trophy Club 995 6 1
Unincorporated 9,227 100 41

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!