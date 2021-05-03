Vaccine syringes

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,424 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of May 3, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 74,485 145 489 1
Argyle 392 0 2
Aubrey 503 2 2
Bartonville 152 0
Carrollton 6,789 12 46
Celina 184 1
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,392 10 13
Copper Canyon 135 0 1
Corinth 1,905 3 13
Cross Roads 136 1 2
Dallas 726 0 10
Denton 11,442 25 132
DSSLC 218 0 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 264 0
Flower Mound 6,349 10 30
Fort Worth 1,312 4 5
Frisco 4,827 4 37
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 112 3
Hickory Creek 436 0 1
Highland Village 1,352 1 8
Justin 528 0 9
Krugerville 143 2 1
Krum 508 0 2
Lake Dallas 696 2 1
Lakewood Village 44 0
Lewisville 10,238 20 69
Little Elm 4,238 6 12
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 557 1 4
Oak Point 345 2
Pilot Point 459 1 13
Plano 211 0 10
Ponder 189 1
Prosper 298 0 2
Providence Village 623 0 1
Roanoke 917 0 2
Sanger 781 0 4
Shady Shores 216 1 2
Southlake 50 1 1 1
Trophy Club 1,118 0 1
Unincorporated 10,646 32 49

