Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of May 6, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,394 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 74,791 95 495
Argyle 397 2 2
Aubrey 510 1 2
Bartonville 152 0
Carrollton 6,821 11 48
Celina 184 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,406 3 13
Copper Canyon 135 0 1
Corinth 1,919 1 13
Cross Roads 137 0 2
Dallas 730 1 10
Denton 11,498 18 132
DSSLC 218 0 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 266 1
Flower Mound 6,378 7 31
Fort Worth 1,320 4 6
Frisco 4,833 3 37
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 112 0
Hickory Creek 436 0 1
Highland Village 1,355 1 8
Justin 532 2 9
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 510 0 2
Lake Dallas 698 0 1
Lakewood Village 45 1
Lewisville 10,283 15 69
Little Elm 4,251 4 12
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 558 0 4
Oak Point 346 0
Pilot Point 460 0 14
Plano 211 0 10
Ponder 190 1
Prosper 298 0 2
Providence Village 624 0 1
Roanoke 923 3 2
Sanger 784 0 5
Shady Shores 216 0 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,122 2 1
Unincorporated 10,686 14 49

