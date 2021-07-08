Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,532 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of July 8, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 77,343 73 621
Argyle 411 1 5
Aubrey 529 0 4
Bartonville 153 0 1
Carrollton 7,091 7 63
Celina 188 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,537 2 18
Copper Canyon 135 0 3
Corinth 1,992 6 14
Cross Roads 143 1 2
Dallas 748 0 10
Denton 11,863 12 160
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 272 0
Flower Mound 6,577 7 38
Fort Worth 1,373 1 8
Frisco 4,957 0 40
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 115 0
Hickory Creek 449 0 2
Highland Village 1,422 3 11
Justin 552 1 10
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 532 0 2
Lake Dallas 726 0 3
Lakewood Village 47 0
Lewisville 10,595 10 94
Little Elm 4,397 6 14
New Fairview 11 0
Northlake 587 1 4
Oak Point 362 0 1
Pilot Point 469 0 14
Plano 211 0 12
Ponder 192 0
Prosper 309 0 2
Providence Village 654 1 2
Roanoke 966 0 3
Sanger 807 0 7
Shady Shores 227 0 2
Southlake 51 1 1
Trophy Club 1,162 1 5
Unincorporated 11,124 12 60

