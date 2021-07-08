Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,532 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Another 73 coronavirus cases confirmed in Denton County
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of July 8, 2021
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|77,343
|73
|621
|Argyle
|411
|1
|5
|Aubrey
|529
|0
|4
|Bartonville
|153
|0
|1
|Carrollton
|7,091
|7
|63
|Celina
|188
|0
|Coppell
|22
|0
|The Colony
|4,537
|2
|18
|Copper Canyon
|135
|0
|3
|Corinth
|1,992
|6
|14
|Cross Roads
|143
|1
|2
|Dallas
|748
|0
|10
|Denton
|11,863
|12
|160
|DSSLC
|219
|0
|4
|Dish
|15
|0
|Double Oak
|272
|0
|Flower Mound
|6,577
|7
|38
|Fort Worth
|1,373
|1
|8
|Frisco
|4,957
|0
|40
|Hackberry
|8
|0
|1
|Hebron
|115
|0
|Hickory Creek
|449
|0
|2
|Highland Village
|1,422
|3
|11
|Justin
|552
|1
|10
|Krugerville
|143
|0
|1
|Krum
|532
|0
|2
|Lake Dallas
|726
|0
|3
|Lakewood Village
|47
|0
|Lewisville
|10,595
|10
|94
|Little Elm
|4,397
|6
|14
|New Fairview
|11
|0
|Northlake
|587
|1
|4
|Oak Point
|362
|0
|1
|Pilot Point
|469
|0
|14
|Plano
|211
|0
|12
|Ponder
|192
|0
|Prosper
|309
|0
|2
|Providence Village
|654
|1
|2
|Roanoke
|966
|0
|3
|Sanger
|807
|0
|7
|Shady Shores
|227
|0
|2
|Southlake
|51
|1
|1
|Trophy Club
|1,162
|1
|5
|Unincorporated
|11,124
|12
|60
Marshall Reid
