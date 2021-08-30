Vaccine syringes

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 10,494 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 30, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 88,916 695 659
Argyle 491 5 5
Aubrey 641 7 6
Bartonville 177 0 1
Carrollton 8,078 70 64
Celina 221 1
Coppell 23 0
The Colony 5,191 48 19
Copper Canyon 161 2 3
Corinth 2,335 26 15
Cross Roads 172 0 2
Dallas 821 8 11
Denton 13,688 111 168
DSSLC 225 0 4
Dish 17 0
Double Oak 319 1
Flower Mound 7,608 49 39
Fort Worth 1,539 14 8
Frisco 5,178 18 41
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 140 1
Hickory Creek 526 4 2
Highland Village 1,658 10 11
Justin 644 2 12
Krugerville 181 2 1
Krum 612 6 2
Lake Dallas 857 11 5
Lakewood Village 64 0
Lewisville 12,279 98 99
Little Elm 5,146 35 15
New Fairview 14 0
Northlake 689 10 4
Oak Point 420 4 1
Pilot Point 553 5 14
Plano 213 0 12
Ponder 240 1
Prosper 342 2 2
Providence Village 779 9 2
Roanoke 1,132 8 3
Sanger 952 10 7
Shady Shores 256 4 2
Southlake 51 0 1
Trophy Club 1,324 8 5
Unincorporated 12,951 105 72

