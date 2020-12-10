Coronavirus testing stock
Another 680 county residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, Denton County health officials announced Thursday afternoon.

Of them, 129 live in Denton, 123 live in Lewisville and 83 live in unincorporated Denton County.

Denton County Public Health confirmed 28,577 locals have tested positive for the virus by Thursday afternoon, of whom 8,213 were estimated to still be infected.

Only five staffed intensive care unit beds were unoccupied across Denton County on Thursday, meaning roughly 94% were full.

The same was true of approximately 77% of all inpatient hospital capacity in the county.

Public school officials Wednesday confirmed another 23 students and five staffers had tested positive for the virus. They attend or work at the following campuses:

Denton ISD

  • Two students at Calhoun Middle
  • Two students at Guyer High
  • Three students at W.S. Ryan Elementary
  • One student at Myers Middle
  • Four students at Braswell High
  • Three students at Bell Elementary
  • One staffer at Paloma Creek Elementary

Argyle ISD

  • One student at Argyle High
  • Two students and one staffer at Argyle Middle

Aubrey ISD

  • Two students at Monaco Elementary

Lake Dallas ISD

  • Two students at Lake Dallas High
  • One student at Lake Dallas Middle

Sanger ISD

  • One staffer at Butterfield Elementary
  • One staffer at Clear Creek Intermediate
  • One staffer at Sanger Sixth Grade Campus

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County by Dec. 10

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 28,577 680 161
Argyle 129 1
Aubrey 165 1 1
Bartonville 67 0
Carrollton 2,801 61 19
Celina 42 0
Coppell 13 0
The Colony 1,778 35 8
Copper Canyon 42 1
Corinth 751 20 3
Cross Roads 52 2 1
Dallas 422 3 6
Denton 5,101 129 44
DSSLC 170 0 2
DISH 3 0
Double Oak 99 6
Flower Mound 1,898 55 2
Fort Worth 436 15
Frisco 1,560 24 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 38 0
Hickory Creek 173 9
Highland Village 429 23 4
Justin 261 7 4
Krugerville 40 0 1
Krum 214 4
Lake Dallas 296 5
Lakewood Village 12 0
Lewisville 4,201 123 22
Little Elm 1,441 23 6
Northlake 143 0 1
Oak Point 125 1
Pilot Point 204 3 5
Plano 69 0
Ponder 52 1
Prosper 98 0 1
Providence Village 185 6
Roanoke 301 12 1
Sanger 333 12
Shady Shores 82 2 1
Southlake 25 2
Trophy Club 384 11
Unincorporated 3,939 83 13

