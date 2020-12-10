Another 680 county residents have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, Denton County health officials announced Thursday afternoon.
Of them, 129 live in Denton, 123 live in Lewisville and 83 live in unincorporated Denton County.
Denton County Public Health confirmed 28,577 locals have tested positive for the virus by Thursday afternoon, of whom 8,213 were estimated to still be infected.
Only five staffed intensive care unit beds were unoccupied across Denton County on Thursday, meaning roughly 94% were full.
The same was true of approximately 77% of all inpatient hospital capacity in the county.
Public school officials Wednesday confirmed another 23 students and five staffers had tested positive for the virus. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
- Two students at Calhoun Middle
- Two students at Guyer High
- Three students at W.S. Ryan Elementary
- One student at Myers Middle
- Four students at Braswell High
- Three students at Bell Elementary
- One staffer at Paloma Creek Elementary
Argyle ISD
- One student at Argyle High
- Two students and one staffer at Argyle Middle
Aubrey ISD
- Two students at Monaco Elementary
Lake Dallas ISD
- Two students at Lake Dallas High
- One student at Lake Dallas Middle
Sanger ISD
- One staffer at Butterfield Elementary
- One staffer at Clear Creek Intermediate
- One staffer at Sanger Sixth Grade Campus