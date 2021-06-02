20210107_drc_news_vaccines_08
TWU registered nurse Tracy Martin administers COVID-19 vaccines to TWU student health workers and employees in January. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,491 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of June 2, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 76,203 68 590
Argyle 403 1 4
Aubrey 518 0 4
Bartonville 152 0 1
Carrollton 6,995 8 55
Celina 188 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,462 6 16
Copper Canyon 135 0 3
Corinth 1,960 0 14
Cross Roads 140 0 2
Dallas 735 1 10
Denton 11,722 11 156
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 269 0
Flower Mound 6,482 7 36
Fort Worth 1,345 1 8
Frisco 4,905 3 38
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 116 0
Hickory Creek 440 1 2
Highland Village 1,396 1 10
Justin 545 0 10
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 521 1 2
Lake Dallas 715 1 3
Lakewood Village 46 0
Lewisville 10,455 8 90
Little Elm 4,329 2 13
New Fairview 10 0
Northlake 573 0 4
Oak Point 354 1 1
Pilot Point 463 0 14
Plano 211 0 11
Ponder 191 0
Prosper 302 0 2
Providence Village 635 2 2
Roanoke 943 1 3
Sanger 795 2 7
Shady Shores 222 0 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,147 1 5
Unincorporated 10,926 9 55

