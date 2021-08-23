Vaccine clinic at ATC
People receive the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic at Denton ISD's LaGrone Advanced Technology Complex in May 2021, when shots were donated by a local doctor's office. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 8,605 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 23, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 86,481 626 642
Argyle 475 1 5
Aubrey 618 7 5
Bartonville 172 0 1
Carrollton 7,872 58 64
Celina 212 3
Coppell 23 0
The Colony 5,039 30 19
Copper Canyon 153 0 3
Corinth 2,243 18 15
Cross Roads 167 2 2
Dallas 805 8 11
Denton 13,301 89 165
DSSLC 225 0 4
Dish 17 0
Double Oak 311 6
Flower Mound 7,409 52 38
Fort Worth 1,506 8 8
Frisco 5,126 19 40
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 138 2
Hickory Creek 513 3 2
Highland Village 1,610 12 11
Justin 636 6 12
Krugerville 170 3 1
Krum 593 5 2
Lake Dallas 812 4 3
Lakewood Village 62 0
Lewisville 11,958 101 96
Little Elm 4,988 37 15
New Fairview 14 0
Northlake 662 5 4
Oak Point 407 6 1
Pilot Point 540 5 14
Plano 212 0 12
Ponder 233 3
Prosper 335 3 2
Providence Village 753 5 2
Roanoke 1,089 13 3
Sanger 917 12 7
Shady Shores 250 2 2
Southlake 51 0 1
Trophy Club 1,293 8 5
Unincorporated 12,563 90 66

