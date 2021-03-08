Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 11,177 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Another 618 Denton County residents infected with coronavirus
- Staff report
-
-
- 0
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 8, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 11,177 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|67,776
|618
|425
|Argyle
|355
|6
|2
|Aubrey
|432
|5
|1
|Bartonville
|136
|3
|Carrollton
|6,245
|39
|41
|Celina
|162
|3
|Coppell
|21
|0
|The Colony
|4,049
|20
|12
|Copper Canyon
|121
|2
|Corinth
|1,776
|17
|12
|Cross Roads
|123
|4
|2
|Dallas
|666
|4
|9
|Denton
|10,608
|83
|116
|DSSLC
|217
|0
|3
|Dish
|15
|1
|Double Oak
|230
|5
|Flower Mound
|5,744
|60
|26
|Fort Worth
|1,177
|9
|2
|Frisco
|4,176
|31
|36
|Hackberry
|8
|0
|1
|Hebron
|91
|1
|Hickory Creek
|403
|2
|1
|Highland Village
|1,229
|12
|8
|Justin
|487
|3
|8
|Krugerville
|124
|1
|1
|Krum
|473
|3
|2
|Lake Dallas
|653
|5
|Lakewood Village
|43
|1
|Lewisville
|9,349
|62
|62
|Little Elm
|3,833
|40
|12
|New Fairview
|5
|0
|Northlake
|496
|6
|2
|Oak Point
|312
|5
|Pilot Point
|431
|11
|9
|Plano
|201
|0
|8
|Ponder
|180
|0
|Prosper
|254
|3
|2
|Providence Village
|558
|12
|1
|Roanoke
|831
|12
|2
|Sanger
|725
|1
|Shady Shores
|203
|2
|2
|Southlake
|45
|0
|Trophy Club
|1,021
|13
|1
|Unincorporated
|9,568
|131
|41
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Money Manager - Experts share wealth of information
Spotlight on Cross Roads
Remotely Engaged - Keep up with your local governments
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- What to do with City Hall West? Denton project stalls amid questions about costs
- UNT forward Zachary Simmons traces drive to succeed to mother who brought family out of poverty and beat cancer
- Reece Waddell: Argyle's second straight trip to the state semifinal is as special as how the Eagles got there
- Braum's employee assaulted with hot coffee Sunday, police say
- Denton County man accused of assaulting Capitol officers to remain in custody pending trial
- Blotter: Man allegedly pulled knife on stepfather, asked if he was scared
- Search for Denton's next city manager will wait until after May elections
- Texas lawmakers plan slate of bills in response to power outages, but experts skeptical there will be meaningful change
Most Popular
Articles
- Denton police officer arrested on child pornography charge
- Denton city, county, school officials react to governor's order to reopen Texas
- FBI arrests Denton police officer Wednesday, won't release charge information yet
- Denton County's COVID-19 vaccine waitlist now open to school, child care personnel
- For Denton officials, uncertainty remains following governor's order
- Denton ISD looks to open full-time career academy
- Denton's Alamo Drafthouse not part of Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing
- One arrested in road rage incident that prompted three DISD school lockdowns
- Lifelong friends take Denton-founded dental practice statewide
- Gov. Abbott to rescind Texas' mask mandate, capacity limits on businesses
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.