Lab

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semiautomatic testing at Northwell Health Labs in 2020 in Lake Success, N.Y. 

 AP file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 11,177 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 8, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 67,776 618 425
Argyle 355 6 2
Aubrey 432 5 1
Bartonville 136 3
Carrollton 6,245 39 41
Celina 162 3
Coppell 21 0
The Colony 4,049 20 12
Copper Canyon 121 2
Corinth 1,776 17 12
Cross Roads 123 4 2
Dallas 666 4 9
Denton 10,608 83 116
DSSLC 217 0 3
Dish 15 1
Double Oak 230 5
Flower Mound 5,744 60 26
Fort Worth 1,177 9 2
Frisco 4,176 31 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 91 1
Hickory Creek 403 2 1
Highland Village 1,229 12 8
Justin 487 3 8
Krugerville 124 1 1
Krum 473 3 2
Lake Dallas 653 5
Lakewood Village 43 1
Lewisville 9,349 62 62
Little Elm 3,833 40 12
New Fairview 5 0
Northlake 496 6 2
Oak Point 312 5
Pilot Point 431 11 9
Plano 201 0 8
Ponder 180 0
Prosper 254 3 2
Providence Village 558 12 1
Roanoke 831 12 2
Sanger 725 1
Shady Shores 203 2 2
Southlake 45 0
Trophy Club 1,021 13 1
Unincorporated 9,568 131 41

