An electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, in orange. 

 NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,110 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Feb. 2

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 54,742 588 325
Argyle 269 8 1
Aubrey 350 3 1
Bartonville 105 0
Carrollton 5,297 38 33
Celina 131 3
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,389 24 11
Copper Canyon 91 0
Corinth 1,431 26 9
Cross Roads 96 2 2
Dallas 571 3 7
Denton 8,876 88 80
DSSLC 210 0 3
Dish 7 0
Double Oak 174 2
Flower Mound 4,378 76 19
Fort Worth 902 8 1
Frisco 3,107 33 26
Hackberry 6 1
Hebron 78 1
Hickory Creek 322 2
Highland Village 945 13 7
Justin 416 2 7
Krugerville 98 1 1
Krum 389 7 1
Lake Dallas 544 3
Lakewood Village 28 0
Lewisville 7,808 92 52
Little Elm 3,023 27 10
New Fairview 4 0
Northlake 395 6 2
Oak Point 239 1
Pilot Point 332 4 8
Plano 182 2 8
Ponder 121 2
Prosper 180 5 1
Providence Village 426 4 1
Roanoke 660 6 1
Sanger 621 7
Shady Shores 168 1 1
Southlake 39 0
Trophy Club 845 10 1
Unincorporated 7,472 77 31

