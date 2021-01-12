Testing in Lewisville

Health workers assist locals with COVID-19 testing in May outside Music City Mall in Lewisville.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Another 578 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus by Tuesday afternoon, according to Denton County Public Health.

Seventy-seven of them live in Lewisville, 73 in Denton, 69 in Carrollton and 69 in unincorporated Denton County.

Tuesday’s announcement raised the countywide infection total to 44,158 over the past 44 weeks, of whom 13,495 were estimated to still be infected.

At that time, 96.6% of staffed adult intensive care unit beds in the county were occupied, and 73.9% of total inpatient capacity was filled. Just under 30% of the county’s ventilators were in use, as well.

Additional charts and graphs

Denton County public school officials confirmed a total of 104 student and 42 staff infections from Jan. 3-8, according to the voluntary, public-facing portal maintained by DCPH.

Additionally, officials confirmed another 31 student and 12 staff infections Monday. They attend or work at the following campuses:

Denton ISD

One student at Evers Park Elementary

One student at Alexander Elementary

Four students and one staffer at Denton High

One student at Ryan High

One student and two staffers at Strickland Middle

One student at Calhoun Middle

Four students at Guyer High

Two students and one staffer at Navo Middle

One student at L.A. Nelson Elementary

Two students at Paloma Creek Elementary

Two students at Harpool Middle

Two students at E.P. Rayzor Elementary

Three students and one staffer at Braswell High

One student at Bell Elementary

One staffer at Adkins Elementary

One staffer at Ginnings Elementary

One staffer at Wilson Elementary

Argyle ISD

Two students and one staffer at Argyle High

One student at Argyle West Elementary

Aubrey ISD

Two students at Aubrey High

One staffer at Brockett Elementary

Sanger ISD

One staffer at Sanger High

One staffer at Sanger Middle

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 12

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 44,158 578 237
Argyle 198 0
Aubrey 275 4 1
Bartonville 91 2
Carrollton 4,342 69 22
Celina 98 2
Coppell 14 0
The Colony 2,802 44 9
Copper Canyon 65 0
Corinth 1,161 17 5
Cross Roads 78 1 2
Dallas 491 4 7
Denton 7,392 73 66
DSSLC 193 0 3
DISH 4 0
Double Oak 148 0
Flower Mound 3,340 49 7
Fort Worth 693 6
Frisco 2,395 52 19
Hackberry 5 0
Hebron 56 1
Hickory Creek 266 3
Highland Village 742 9 6
Justin 361 5 5
Krugerville 81 3 1
Krum 325 6
Lake Dallas 451 9
Lakewood Village 22 0
Lewisville 6,329 77 44
Little Elm 2,334 36 7
New Fairview 3 0
Northlake 301 3 1
Oak Point 194 5
Pilot Point 265 2 6
Plano 166 3 1
Ponder 90 1
Prosper 140 0 1
Providence Village 344 3 1
Roanoke 534 8 1
Sanger 507 5
Shady Shores 142 2 1
Southlake 33 0
Trophy Club 679 5
Unincorporated 6,008 69 21

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!