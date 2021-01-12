Another 578 locals had tested positive for the coronavirus by Tuesday afternoon, according to Denton County Public Health.
Seventy-seven of them live in Lewisville, 73 in Denton, 69 in Carrollton and 69 in unincorporated Denton County.
Tuesday’s announcement raised the countywide infection total to 44,158 over the past 44 weeks, of whom 13,495 were estimated to still be infected.
At that time, 96.6% of staffed adult intensive care unit beds in the county were occupied, and 73.9% of total inpatient capacity was filled. Just under 30% of the county’s ventilators were in use, as well.
Denton County public school officials confirmed a total of 104 student and 42 staff infections from Jan. 3-8, according to the voluntary, public-facing portal maintained by DCPH.
Additionally, officials confirmed another 31 student and 12 staff infections Monday. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
One student at Evers Park Elementary
One student at Alexander Elementary
Four students and one staffer at Denton High
One student at Ryan High
One student and two staffers at Strickland Middle
One student at Calhoun Middle
Four students at Guyer High
Two students and one staffer at Navo Middle
One student at L.A. Nelson Elementary
Two students at Paloma Creek Elementary
Two students at Harpool Middle
Two students at E.P. Rayzor Elementary
Three students and one staffer at Braswell High
One student at Bell Elementary
One staffer at Adkins Elementary
One staffer at Ginnings Elementary
One staffer at Wilson Elementary
Argyle ISD
Two students and one staffer at Argyle High
One student at Argyle West Elementary
Aubrey ISD
Two students at Aubrey High
One staffer at Brockett Elementary
Sanger ISD
One staffer at Sanger High
One staffer at Sanger Middle