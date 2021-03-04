Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 11,918 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Another 573 Denton County residents infected with coronavirus
-
- Updated
- 0
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 4, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 11,918 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|66,394
|573
|421
|Argyle
|344
|0
|2
|Aubrey
|427
|2
|1
|Bartonville
|131
|0
|Carrollton
|6,158
|36
|40
|Celina
|156
|1
|Coppell
|21
|0
|The Colony
|3,979
|39
|12
|Copper Canyon
|118
|0
|Corinth
|1,747
|13
|12
|Cross Roads
|116
|1
|2
|Dallas
|659
|4
|9
|Denton
|10,408
|74
|116
|DSSLC
|217
|0
|3
|DISH
|14
|0
|Double Oak
|221
|3
|Flower Mound
|5,638
|52
|26
|Fort Worth
|1,154
|10
|2
|Frisco
|4,050
|82
|36
|Hackberry
|8
|0
|Hebron
|89
|1
|Hickory Creek
|399
|2
|1
|Highland Village
|1,204
|11
|8
|Justin
|478
|3
|8
|Krugerville
|122
|0
|1
|Krum
|465
|5
|2
|Lake Dallas
|648
|6
|Lakewood Village
|40
|0
|Lewisville
|9,184
|57
|61
|Little Elm
|3,739
|29
|11
|New Fairview
|5
|0
|Northlake
|483
|2
|2
|Oak Point
|305
|4
|Pilot Point
|414
|4
|9
|Plano
|201
|3
|8
|Ponder
|179
|3
|Prosper
|243
|8
|2
|Providence Village
|539
|1
|1
|Roanoke
|808
|10
|2
|Sanger
|716
|5
|Shady Shores
|200
|2
|2
|Southlake
|45
|0
|Trophy Club
|999
|4
|1
|Unincorporated
|9,323
|96
|41
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Ways to Get Healthy
Spotlight on Hickory Creek
Inspirational Virtual Concerts
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Denton police officer arrested on child pornography charge
- North Texas aiming for another C-USA regular season title in what will be defensive struggle with UAB
- Lifelong friends take Denton-founded dental practice statewide
- North Texas offseason issue No. 4: Will UNT's improvement in recruiting translate to wins?
- Blotter: Man who hid in vacant apartment ran away from police Wednesday
- Analysis: Over 10% of area school staffers have been infected with coronavirus
- Ponder Lady Lions to play in state semifinal Saturday, Argyle Eagles to play in region final: Here's what you need to know
- State gas prices now highest since August 2019
Most Popular
Articles
- Denton County family thousands of dollars in the hole after dispute with city workers
- Denton city, county, school officials react to governor's order to reopen Texas
- FBI arrests Denton police officer Wednesday, won't release charge information yet
- Denton files suit against ERCOT following winter storms
- What’s Open, What’s Closed: Denton Square, North Denton see change as longtime local businesses shutter, new concepts take shape
- One arrested in road rage incident that prompted three DISD school lockdowns
- Blotter: Fight broke out between staff, wedding party at The Dive
- Family lost mother after snowstorm; now Sanger man more determined to build late wife's dream home
- Denton Police investigating two Friday shootings; one arrest made
- Fire at Denton church brought under control Thursday evening
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.