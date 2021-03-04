20210303_drc_news_MasksSigns_02
Local businesses place signs in front regarding face masks requirements near the Courthouse on the Square, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Denton, Texas.

 Jeff Woo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 11,918 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 4, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 66,394 573 421
Argyle 344 0 2
Aubrey 427 2 1
Bartonville 131 0
Carrollton 6,158 36 40
Celina 156 1
Coppell 21 0
The Colony 3,979 39 12
Copper Canyon 118 0
Corinth 1,747 13 12
Cross Roads 116 1 2
Dallas 659 4 9
Denton 10,408 74 116
DSSLC 217 0 3
DISH 14 0
Double Oak 221 3
Flower Mound 5,638 52 26
Fort Worth 1,154 10 2
Frisco 4,050 82 36
Hackberry 8 0
Hebron 89 1
Hickory Creek 399 2 1
Highland Village 1,204 11 8
Justin 478 3 8
Krugerville 122 0 1
Krum 465 5 2
Lake Dallas 648 6
Lakewood Village 40 0
Lewisville 9,184 57 61
Little Elm 3,739 29 11
New Fairview 5 0
Northlake 483 2 2
Oak Point 305 4
Pilot Point 414 4 9
Plano 201 3 8
Ponder 179 3
Prosper 243 8 2
Providence Village 539 1 1
Roanoke 808 10 2
Sanger 716 5
Shady Shores 200 2 2
Southlake 45 0
Trophy Club 999 4 1
Unincorporated 9,323 96 41

