Vaccine syringes

Syringes prepared with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine sit at a Long Beach, Calif. vaccination site on March 5.  

 Jae C. Hong/AP file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 3,830 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of April 21, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 73,645 57 482
Argyle 387 1 2
Aubrey 494 1 2
Bartonville 152 0
Carrollton 6,711 6 46
Celina 182 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,335 0 13
Copper Canyon 135 0 1
Corinth 1,892 1 13
Cross Roads 135 0 2
Dallas 722 1 10
Denton 11,306 8 129
DSSLC 218 0 3
DISH 15 0
Double Oak 260 3
Flower Mound 6,282 2 30
Fort Worth 1,292 2 5
Frisco 4,794 3 37
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 107 0
Hickory Creek 433 1 1
Highland Village 1,337 1 8
Justin 521 2 9
Krugerville 137 0 1
Krum 505 0 2
Lake Dallas 687 0 1
Lakewood Village 44 0
Lewisville 10,124 11 68
Little Elm 4,191 4 12
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 550 0 4
Oak Point 343 0
Pilot Point 456 0 12
Plano 211 2 9
Ponder 188 0
Prosper 296 0 2
Providence Village 618 0 1
Roanoke 909 1 2
Sanger 778 0 4
Shady Shores 213 0 2
Southlake 49 1
Trophy Club 1,111 0 1
Unincorporated 10,486 6 49

