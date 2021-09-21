Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,662 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 21, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 97,522 536 684
Argyle 540 4 5
Aubrey 749 2 6
Bartonville 202 0 1
Carrollton 8,670 34 66
Celina 261 0
Coppell 23 0
The Colony 5,621 31 19
Copper Canyon 172 0 3
Corinth 2,623 18 17
Cross Roads 192 0 2
Dallas 867 4 11
Denton 15,265 89 175
DSSLC 226 0 4
Dish 19 0
Double Oak 343 0 1
Flower Mound 8,388 49 40
Fort Worth 1,695 7 9
Frisco 5,329 8 41
Hackberry 9 0 1
Haslet 1 0
Hebron 154 1
Hickory Creek 610 2 3
Highland Village 1,839 19 11
Justin 714 1 12
Krugerville 216 5 1
Krum 685 3 2
Lake Dallas 980 8 6
Lakewood Village 72 0
Lewisville 13,424 92 105
Little Elm 5,573 25 16
New Fairview 19 1
Northlake 782 4 4
Oak Point 464 5 1
Pilot Point 655 6 15
Plano 218 0 12
Ponder 290 1
Prosper 366 0 2
Providence Village 868 5 2
Roanoke 1266 11 3
Sanger 1091 10 7
Shady Shores 286 0 2
Southlake 53 0 1
Trophy Club 1,444 9 5
Unincorporated 14,258 82 73

