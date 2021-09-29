Another 509 Denton County residents infected with coronavirus Staff report Marshall Reid Author email Sep 29, 2021 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email An electron microscope image from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle. NIAID/NIH via AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Denton County on Wednesday once again broke its record for the number of locals estimated to be actively infected with the coronavirus.The previous record of 15,387 concurrent infections set on Jan. 29, 2021, remained intact for nearly eight months until Sept. 20.Other than Jan. 29, every other day in the top 10 for that particular Denton County record has happened since Sept. 17.Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 29, 2021 Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health. Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Denton County 100,516 509 690 Argyle 556 4 5 Aubrey 786 9 6 Bartonville 206 1 1 Carrollton 8,875 30 67 Celina 280 4 Coppell 24 1 The Colony 5,786 33 19 Copper Canyon 178 1 3 Corinth 2,707 13 17 Cross Roads 195 1 2 Dallas 885 2 12 Denton 15,731 63 176 DSSLC 226 0 4 Dish 20 0 Double Oak 351 1 1 Flower Mound 8,637 52 40 Fort Worth 1,744 7 9 Frisco 5,391 23 41 Hackberry 9 0 1 Haslet 1 0 Hebron 161 1 Hickory Creek 634 2 3 Highland Village 1,903 9 12 Justin 748 4 12 Krugerville 226 2 1 Krum 717 6 2 Lake Dallas 1,022 11 6 Lakewood Village 76 0 Lewisville 13,890 75 106 Little Elm 5,729 18 16 New Fairview 21 0 Northlake 816 4 4 Oak Point 486 5 1 Pilot Point 681 3 15 Plano 220 0 12 Ponder 298 2 Prosper 368 0 2 Providence Village 896 7 2 Roanoke 1,312 8 3 Sanger 1,135 7 7 Shady Shores 293 0 2 Southlake 53 0 1 Trophy Club 1,492 10 5 Unincorporated 14,751 90 74 Marshall Reid Author email Follow Marshall Reid Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Latest e-Edition Denton Record-Chronicle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Denton County magazine September - October 2021 Denton County Business Legends UNT scores an A-plus for its trees Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old To subscribe, click here Subscribe to the DRC Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Best of the Blotter Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today! e-Edition Notifier Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now. High School Season Pass Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter. Mean Green Spotlight Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today! Promotions and Offers Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now. Wake Up with the DR-C Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Manage My Subscription Pay My Advertising Bill Search Denton record-Chronicle Archives Latest News Roommate charged with murder of Denton man found fatally shot in apartment Ryan hits the road to take on winless Frisco Centennial Denton aims to stay hot offensively against Frisco Independence Mean Green to depend on top recruits of recent years with Adaway, Shorter and Bush all sidelined Reece Waddell: A humble thank-you and a heartfelt goodbye Despite changes, festival will 'still be the same old Arts & Jazz,' says executive director Denton police officer arrested after allegedly assaulting girlfriend in Aubrey Better pay for better teachers in the works for Denton ISD