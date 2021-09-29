SARS-CoV-2

An electron microscope image from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle. 

 NIAID/NIH via AP

Denton County on Wednesday once again broke its record for the number of locals estimated to be actively infected with the coronavirus.

The previous record of 15,387 concurrent infections set on Jan. 29, 2021, remained intact for nearly eight months until Sept. 20.

Other than Jan. 29, every other day in the top 10 for that particular Denton County record has happened since Sept. 17.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 29, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 100,516 509 690
Argyle 556 4 5
Aubrey 786 9 6
Bartonville 206 1 1
Carrollton 8,875 30 67
Celina 280 4
Coppell 24 1
The Colony 5,786 33 19
Copper Canyon 178 1 3
Corinth 2,707 13 17
Cross Roads 195 1 2
Dallas 885 2 12
Denton 15,731 63 176
DSSLC 226 0 4
Dish 20 0
Double Oak 351 1 1
Flower Mound 8,637 52 40
Fort Worth 1,744 7 9
Frisco 5,391 23 41
Hackberry 9 0 1
Haslet 1 0
Hebron 161 1
Hickory Creek 634 2 3
Highland Village 1,903 9 12
Justin 748 4 12
Krugerville 226 2 1
Krum 717 6 2
Lake Dallas 1,022 11 6
Lakewood Village 76 0
Lewisville 13,890 75 106
Little Elm 5,729 18 16
New Fairview 21 0
Northlake 816 4 4
Oak Point 486 5 1
Pilot Point 681 3 15
Plano 220 0 12
Ponder 298 2
Prosper 368 0 2
Providence Village 896 7 2
Roanoke 1,312 8 3
Sanger 1,135 7 7
Shady Shores 293 0 2
Southlake 53 0 1
Trophy Club 1,492 10 5
Unincorporated 14,751 90 74

