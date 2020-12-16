AP_20196685843333.jpg

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab.

 HOGP via Associated Press

Another five Denton County residents' deaths were linked directly to COVID-19, according to a Wednesday announcement from Denton County Public Health.

Two were women in their 40s. One woman lived in Lewisville, and the other lived in Little Elm.

People in their 40s made up only 5.23% of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Denton County Wednesday, according to DCPH, and nobody under 40 had been confirmed killed by the disease in the county. 

The other three people included in Wednesday's announcement were residents of Senior Care Health and Rehabilitation Center in Denton. Two were women in their 70s and one was a man in his 60s. 

DCPH does not release further identifying information about those killed by the disease. 

As of Wednesday, DCPH had confirmed 172 locals had been killed by COVID-19. The Texas Department of State Health Services, on the other hand, had confirmed 274 such deaths in the county by the same time. 

Only four staffed adult intensive care unit beds were unoccupied across Denton County Wednesday evening, meaning 95.2% of beds were full. 

Additionally, county health officials Wednesday confirmed another 698 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. That announcement raised the cumulative number of local infections to 32,285, of whom 9,725 were estimated to still be infected. 

Of the newly infected locals, 112 live in Denton, 104 in Lewisville and 97 in unincorporated Denton County. 

Denton County public school officials Tuesday confirmed another 14 students and eight staffers had tested positive for the virus. They attend or work at the following campuses:

Denton ISD

  • One student at Ryan High
  • One student at McMath
  • Two students at Guyer High
  • One student at Harpool Middle
  • One student at Providence Elementary 
  • One student at Rodriguez Middle
  • One staffer at Crownover Middle
  • One staffer at McNair Elementary 
  • One staffer at Braswell High
  • One staffer at Houston Elementary 
  • One staffer at Myers Middle

Argyle ISD

  • One student at Hilltop Elementary 
  • One student and two staffers at Argyle High
  • Two students at Argyle West Elementary

Lake Dallas ISD

  • Two students at Lake Dallas High
  • One student at Lake Dallas Middle

Sanger ISD

  • One staffer at Sanger Sixth Grade Campus

MARSHALL REID

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Dec. 16

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 32,285 698 172 5
Argyle 146 8
Aubrey 189 2 1
Bartonville 70 2
Carrollton 3,221 76 20
Celina 49 3
Coppell 13 0
The Colony 2,018 60 8
Copper Canyon 48 3
Corinth 876 13 3
Cross Roads 58 0 1
Dallas 434 1 6
Denton 5,690 112 47 3
DSSLC 170 0 3
DISH 3 0
Double Oak 111 2
Flower Mound 2,212 51 3
Fort Worth 501 5
Frisco 1,669 20 16
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 44 2
Hickory Creek 192 5
Highland Village 489 15 5
Justin 287 1 4
Krugerville 50 1 1
Krum 240 4
Lake Dallas 340 10
Lakewood Village 14 0
Lewisville 4,757 104 24 1
Little Elm 1,627 28 7 1
Northlake 183 9 1
Oak Point 140 2
Pilot Point 215 1 6
Plano 71 1
Ponder 63 2
Prosper 102 3 1
Providence Village 222 11
Roanoke 352 11 1
Sanger 388 7
Shady Shores 101 6 1
Southlake 28 0
Trophy Club 459 20
Unincorporated 4,440 97 13

