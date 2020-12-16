Another five Denton County residents' deaths were linked directly to COVID-19, according to a Wednesday announcement from Denton County Public Health.
Two were women in their 40s. One woman lived in Lewisville, and the other lived in Little Elm.
People in their 40s made up only 5.23% of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Denton County Wednesday, according to DCPH, and nobody under 40 had been confirmed killed by the disease in the county.
The other three people included in Wednesday's announcement were residents of Senior Care Health and Rehabilitation Center in Denton. Two were women in their 70s and one was a man in his 60s.
DCPH does not release further identifying information about those killed by the disease.
As of Wednesday, DCPH had confirmed 172 locals had been killed by COVID-19. The Texas Department of State Health Services, on the other hand, had confirmed 274 such deaths in the county by the same time.
Only four staffed adult intensive care unit beds were unoccupied across Denton County Wednesday evening, meaning 95.2% of beds were full.
Additionally, county health officials Wednesday confirmed another 698 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. That announcement raised the cumulative number of local infections to 32,285, of whom 9,725 were estimated to still be infected.
Of the newly infected locals, 112 live in Denton, 104 in Lewisville and 97 in unincorporated Denton County.
Denton County public school officials Tuesday confirmed another 14 students and eight staffers had tested positive for the virus. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
- One student at Ryan High
- One student at McMath
- Two students at Guyer High
- One student at Harpool Middle
- One student at Providence Elementary
- One student at Rodriguez Middle
- One staffer at Crownover Middle
- One staffer at McNair Elementary
- One staffer at Braswell High
- One staffer at Houston Elementary
- One staffer at Myers Middle
Argyle ISD
- One student at Hilltop Elementary
- One student and two staffers at Argyle High
- Two students at Argyle West Elementary
Lake Dallas ISD
- Two students at Lake Dallas High
- One student at Lake Dallas Middle
Sanger ISD
- One staffer at Sanger Sixth Grade Campus