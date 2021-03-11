20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG
Buy Now

Exterior of the Denton County Public Health Building.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 10,691 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 11, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 10,691 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Thursday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 69,307 455 431
Argyle 362 2 2
Aubrey 441 3 1
Bartonville 140 2
Carrollton 6,371 27 41
Celina 163 0
Coppell 21 0
The Colony 4,116 25 12
Copper Canyon 123 1
Corinth 1,805 11 12
Cross Roads 129 2 2
Dallas 682 6 9
Denton 10,773 52 117
DSSLC 217 0 3
DISH 15 0
Double Oak 234 1
Flower Mound 5,862 36 26
Fort Worth 1,203 10 5
Frisco 4,326 31 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 97 2
Hickory Creek 409 3 1
Highland Village 1,256 9 8
Justin 489 0 9
Krugerville 130 2 1
Krum 479 0 2
Lake Dallas 667 6
Lakewood Village 43 0
Lewisville 9,616 85 62
Little Elm 3,924 36 12
New Fairview 6 0
Northlake 511 3 3
Oak Point 321 1
Pilot Point 440 4 9
Plano 202 0 8
Ponder 180 0
Prosper 265 0 2
Providence Village 575 5 1
Roanoke 857 5 2
Sanger 738 7
Shady Shores 203 0 2
Southlake 46 1
Trophy Club 1,052 7 1
Unincorporated 9,810 70 41

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!