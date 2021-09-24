Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 16,150 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Another 449 Denton County residents infected with coronavirus
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 24, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 16,150 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|98,910
|449
|686
|Argyle
|551
|2
|5
|Aubrey
|764
|5
|6
|Bartonville
|203
|1
|1
|Carrollton
|8,759
|26
|66
|Celina
|272
|4
|Coppell
|23
|0
|The Colony
|5,686
|28
|19
|Copper Canyon
|174
|1
|3
|Corinth
|2,665
|12
|17
|Cross Roads
|192
|0
|2
|Dallas
|874
|1
|11
|Denton
|15,490
|70
|176
|DSSLC
|226
|0
|4
|Dish
|20
|1
|Double Oak
|348
|1
|1
|Flower Mound
|8,513
|36
|40
|Fort Worth
|1,721
|6
|9
|Frisco
|5,355
|6
|41
|Hackberry
|9
|0
|1
|Haslet
|1
|0
|Hebron
|158
|1
|Hickory Creek
|622
|5
|3
|Highland Village
|1,872
|9
|12
|Justin
|733
|6
|12
|Krugerville
|221
|0
|1
|Krum
|701
|3
|2
|Lake Dallas
|1001
|10
|6
|Lakewood Village
|76
|2
|Lewisville
|13,635
|87
|105
|Little Elm
|5,640
|20
|16
|New Fairview
|19
|0
|Northlake
|799
|6
|4
|Oak Point
|473
|1
|1
|Pilot Point
|668
|4
|15
|Plano
|218
|0
|12
|Ponder
|295
|0
|Prosper
|366
|0
|2
|Providence Village
|879
|1
|2
|Roanoke
|1289
|9
|3
|Sanger
|1115
|6
|7
|Shady Shores
|291
|2
|2
|Southlake
|53
|0
|1
|Trophy Club
|1,467
|6
|5
|Unincorporated
|14,473
|71
|73
Marshall Reid
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Denton County Business Legends
UNT scores an A-plus for its trees
Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Oklahoma man arrested, accused of threatening Texas lawmakers who supported ‘heartbeat’ abortion law
- Woman threw fly swatter at roommate during argument about flies getting into apartment, police say
- Peyton Bowen's heroics lift Guyer, Wildcats survive scare from McKinney in 5-6A opener
- North Texas gameday: Mean Green aim to get back on track at Louisiana Tech
- Braswell loses heartbreaker to McKinney Boyd in overtime
- How area first responders have responded to COVID-19 overtime, fatigue
- Aubrey runs past Caddo Mills in battle of unbeatens
- Denton's economic leadership reshuffled within weeks of RanchLand revelations