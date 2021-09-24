DCPH virus testing at Discovery Park
People line up in cars for Denton County Public Health’s COVID-19 testing site last year at UNT’s Discovery Park.

 DRC file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 16,150 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 24, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 16,150 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 98,910 449 686
Argyle 551 2 5
Aubrey 764 5 6
Bartonville 203 1 1
Carrollton 8,759 26 66
Celina 272 4
Coppell 23 0
The Colony 5,686 28 19
Copper Canyon 174 1 3
Corinth 2,665 12 17
Cross Roads 192 0 2
Dallas 874 1 11
Denton 15,490 70 176
DSSLC 226 0 4
Dish 20 1
Double Oak 348 1 1
Flower Mound 8,513 36 40
Fort Worth 1,721 6 9
Frisco 5,355 6 41
Hackberry 9 0 1
Haslet 1 0
Hebron 158 1
Hickory Creek 622 5 3
Highland Village 1,872 9 12
Justin 733 6 12
Krugerville 221 0 1
Krum 701 3 2
Lake Dallas 1001 10 6
Lakewood Village 76 2
Lewisville 13,635 87 105
Little Elm 5,640 20 16
New Fairview 19 0
Northlake 799 6 4
Oak Point 473 1 1
Pilot Point 668 4 15
Plano 218 0 12
Ponder 295 0
Prosper 366 0 2
Providence Village 879 1 2
Roanoke 1289 9 3
Sanger 1115 6 7
Shady Shores 291 2 2
Southlake 53 0 1
Trophy Club 1,467 6 5
Unincorporated 14,473 71 73

