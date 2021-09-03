Masks sign
A local business on the Square displays a sign about face masks. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 11,702 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 3, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 90,570 446 663
Argyle 500 1 5
Aubrey 661 3 6
Bartonville 179 0 1
Carrollton 8,228 47 64
Celina 230 3
Coppell 23 0
The Colony 5,278 25 19
Copper Canyon 164 2 3
Corinth 2,388 20 15
Cross Roads 177 2 2
Dallas 836 3 11
Denton 14,007 94 170
DSSLC 225 0 4
Dish 17 0
Double Oak 325 0
Flower Mound 7,737 27 40
Fort Worth 1,568 8 8
Frisco 5,203 9 41
Hackberry 9 0 1
Hebron 144 2
Hickory Creek 540 2 2
Highland Village 1,684 9 11
Justin 658 6 12
Krugerville 187 1 1
Krum 626 4 2
Lake Dallas 875 5 5
Lakewood Village 65 0
Lewisville 12,495 48 100
Little Elm 5,248 28 15
New Fairview 15 0
Northlake 700 2 4
Oak Point 426 1 1
Pilot Point 564 3 14
Plano 215 1 12
Ponder 250 3
Prosper 342 0 2
Providence Village 799 5 2
Roanoke 1,155 6 3
Sanger 972 5 7
Shady Shores 261 0 2
Southlake 51 0 1
Trophy Club 1,341 4 5
Unincorporated 13,202 67 72

