Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,979 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 5, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 102,218 443 695
Argyle 566 2 5
Aubrey 811 6 6
Bartonville 210 0 1
Carrollton 9,001 27 68
Celina 285 0
Coppell 24 0
The Colony 5,893 40 19
Copper Canyon 179 0 3
Corinth 2,746 7 17
Cross Roads 197 0 2
Dallas 898 2 12
Denton 15,988 56 178
DSSLC 226 0 4
Dish 22 0
Double Oak 356 1 1
Flower Mound 8,768 40 40
Fort Worth 1,811 13 9
Frisco 5,431 9 41
Hackberry 9 0 1
Haslet 1 0
Hebron 163 0
Hickory Creek 648 3 3
Highland Village 1,937 10 12
Justin 766 7 13
Krugerville 231 1 1
Krum 727 2 2
Lake Dallas 1,039 4 6
Lakewood Village 76 0
Lewisville 14,144 71 106
Little Elm 5,822 26 16
New Fairview 22 0
Northlake 832 8 5
Oak Point 497 5 1
Pilot Point 693 1 15
Plano 220 0 12
Ponder 308 4
Prosper 372 1 2
Providence Village 920 4 2
Roanoke 1,340 8 3
Sanger 1,146 3 7
Shady Shores 301 0 2
Southlake 54 0 1
Trophy Club 1,534 10 5
Unincorporated 15,004 72 74

