Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,275 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Another 44 Denton County residents test positive for coronavirus
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of June 9, 2021 Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of June 9, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,275 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday.
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,275 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday.
|Location
Location
|Total cases
Total cases
|Case increase
Case increase
|Total deaths
Total deaths
|Denton County
Denton County
| 76,434
76,434
|44
44
|604
604
|Argyle
Argyle
| 403
403
|0
0
|5
5
|Aubrey
Aubrey
| 523
523
|3
3
|4
4
|Bartonville
Bartonville
| 152
152
|0
0
|1
1
|Carrollton
Carrollton
| 7,014
7,014
|3
3
|59
59
|Celina
Celina
| 188
188
|0
0
|Coppell
Coppell
| 22
22
|0
0
|The Colony
The Colony
| 4,482
4,482
|3
3
|17
17
|Copper Canyon
Copper Canyon
| 135
135
|0
0
|3
3
|Corinth
Corinth
| 1,966
1,966
|1
1
|14
14
|Cross Roads
Cross Roads
| 140
140
|0
0
|2
2
|Dallas
Dallas
| 740
740
|0
0
|10
10
|Denton
Denton
| 11,747
11,747
|6
6
|158
158
|DSSLC
DSSLC
| 219
219
|0
0
|4
4
|Dish
Dish
| 15
15
|0
0
|Double Oak
Double Oak
| 270
270
|0
0
|Flower Mound
Flower Mound
| 6,503
6,503
|5
5
|36
36
|Fort Worth
Fort Worth
| 1,348
1,348
|0
0
|8
8
|Frisco
Frisco
| 4,909
4,909
|0
0
|39
39
|Hackberry
Hackberry
| 8
8
|0
0
|1
1
|Hebron
Hebron
| 115
115
|0
0
|Hickory Creek
Hickory Creek
| 443
443
|2
2
|2
2
|Highland Village
Highland Village
| 1,400
1,400
|1
1
|10
10
|Justin
Justin
| 549
549
|1
1
|10
10
|Krugerville
Krugerville
| 143
143
|0
0
|1
1
|Krum
Krum
| 527
527
|1
1
|2
2
|Lake Dallas
Lake Dallas
| 716
716
|0
0
|3
3
|Lakewood Village
Lakewood Village
| 46
46
|0
0
|Lewisville
Lewisville
| 10,486
10,486
|1
1
|90
90
|Little Elm
Little Elm
| 4,338
4,338
|2
2
|14
14
|New Fairview
New Fairview
| 11
11
|0
0
|Northlake
Northlake
| 574
574
|0
0
|4
4
|Oak Point
Oak Point
| 356
356
|0
0
|1
1
|Pilot Point
Pilot Point
| 463
463
|0
0
|14
14
|Plano
Plano
| 211
211
|0
0
|11
11
|Ponder
Ponder
| 191
191
|0
0
|Prosper
Prosper
| 303
303
|1
1
|2
2
|Providence Village
Providence Village
| 638
638
|1
1
|2
2
|Roanoke
Roanoke
| 944
944
|0
0
|3
3
|Sanger
Sanger
| 800
800
|1
1
|7
7
|Shady Shores
Shady Shores
| 222
222
|0
0
|2
2
|Southlake
Southlake
| 50
50
|0
0
|1
1
|Trophy Club
Trophy Club
| 1,152
1,152
|1
1
|5
5
|Unincorporated
Unincorporated
| 10,972
10,972
|11
11
|59
59
Marshall Reid
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Latest e-Edition
Denton County: Best in North Texas
Spotlight on Lake Dallas
Log In and Learn - Denton ISD Students issued laptops
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Pedestrian killed by train in Denton; identity of woman not yet released
- Prize money aplenty after a year of success for UNT esports teams
- Denton schools submit request in hopes of keeping virtual academy alive
- Sheryl English becomes newest addition to the Denton ISD school board
- Blotter: Man accused of assaulting mother, grandmother was recently was released from jail
- Man's death at mobile home 'suspicious,' police say
- In viral video, man running from Denton police crossed Interstate 35 lanes
- Man sentenced to death in murder of Oklahoma woman still faces charges in Denton student's slaying
Most Popular
Articles
- Dillas Quesadillas to officially open Denton location this week
- She can stand the heat, thanks. Denton line cook among 'Young Guns' in latest season of 'Hell's Kitchen'
- Free Play announces Denton arcade will return in old Abbey Inn building on the Square
- With property values up, Denton Central Appraisal District projects increase in protests
- Dry spell on the way for Denton following Monday’s flash flood watch
- Flow Hospital played important role in Denton for 38 years
- Drug Emporium's coming closure in Denton has some fans ‘bawling’
- Blotter: Teenage boy shot after couple pulled guns on each other, report says
- On tour in Denton, O'Rourke talks voter suppression: Threat to democracy 'requires all we got from all of us'
- Pedestrian killed by train in Denton; identity of woman not yet released
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.