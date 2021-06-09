Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,275 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of June 9, 2021

Location

 Total cases

 Case increase

 Total deaths

Denton County

76,434

44

 604

Argyle

 403

0

 5

Aubrey

 523

3

 4

Bartonville

 152

0

 1

Carrollton

 7,014

3

 59

Celina

 188

0

Coppell

 22

0

The Colony

 4,482

3

 17

Copper Canyon

 135

0

 3

Corinth

 1,966

1

 14

Cross Roads

 140

0

 2

Dallas

 740

0

 10

Denton

 11,747

6

 158

DSSLC

 219

0

 4

Dish

 15

0

Double Oak

270

0

Flower Mound

 6,503

5

 36

Fort Worth

1,348

0

 8

Frisco

 4,909

0

 39

Hackberry

 8

0

 1

Hebron

 115

0

Hickory Creek

 443

2

 2

Highland Village

1,400

1

 10

Justin

 549

1

 10

Krugerville

 143

0

 1

Krum

 527

1

 2

Lake Dallas

 716

0

 3

Lakewood Village

 46

0

Lewisville

 10,486

1

 90

Little Elm

4,338

2

 14

New Fairview

 11

0

Northlake

 574

0

 4

Oak Point

 356

0

 1

Pilot Point

 463

0

 14

Plano

 211

0

 11

Ponder

191

0

Prosper

 303

1

 2

Providence Village

 638

1

 2

Roanoke

 944

0

 3

Sanger

 800

1

 7

Shady Shores

 222

0

 2

Southlake

 50

0

 1

Trophy Club

 1,152

1

 5

Unincorporated

 10,972

11

 59

