DCPH clinic
Regina Nathan, LVN, administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex on Oct. 6, 2021. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,366 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 13, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 104,490 410 697
Argyle 572 1 5
Aubrey 840 3 6
Bartonville 212 0 1
Carrollton 9,169 25 68
Celina 293 2
Coppell 24 0
The Colony 6,012 23 19
Copper Canyon 184 2 3
Corinth 2,800 8 17
Cross Roads 201 1 2
Dallas 914 2 12
Denton 16,362 77 178
DSSLC 226 0 4
Dish 22 0
Double Oak 370 2 1
Flower Mound 8,985 46 40
Fort Worth 1,867 10 9
Frisco 5,473 12 41
Hackberry 10 0 1
Haslet 2 0
Hebron 168 0
Hickory Creek 661 1 3
Highland Village 1,977 4 13
Justin 798 7 13
Krugerville 245 2 1
Krum 740 3 2
Lake Dallas 1,054 4 6
Lakewood Village 77 1
Lewisville 14,419 44 106
Little Elm 5,934 17 16
New Fairview 22 0
Northlake 866 5 5
Oak Point 513 2 1
Pilot Point 708 2 16
Plano 221 1 12
Ponder 321 2
Prosper 385 4 2
Providence Village 956 8 2
Roanoke 1,375 5 3
Sanger 1,168 7 7
Shady Shores 307 1 2
Southlake 55 0 1
Trophy Club 1,580 8 5
Unincorporated 15,402 68 74

