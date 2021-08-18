Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 7,461 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 18, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 85,030 401 634
Argyle 467 2 5
Aubrey 603 3 4
Bartonville 172 0 1
Carrollton 7,744 28 64
Celina 207 2
Coppell 23 0
The Colony 4,973 16 18
Copper Canyon 151 0 3
Corinth 2,205 12 15
Cross Roads 163 2 2
Dallas 793 0 10
Denton 13,078 71 164
DSSLC 225 0 4
Dish 16 0
Double Oak 303 2
Flower Mound 7,268 33 38
Fort Worth 1,489 8 8
Frisco 5,082 5 40
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 136 0
Hickory Creek 504 1 2
Highland Village 1,592 5 11
Justin 618 7 12
Krugerville 164 5 1
Krum 579 2 2
Lake Dallas 797 4 3
Lakewood Village 61 0
Lewisville 11,722 72 95
Little Elm 4,898 22 14
New Fairview 14 0
Northlake 649 4 4
Oak Point 396 3 1
Pilot Point 532 6 14
Plano 212 0 12
Ponder 227 0
Prosper 331 1 2
Providence Village 737 3 2
Roanoke 1,064 7 3
Sanger 896 6 7
Shady Shores 248 2 2
Southlake 51 0 1
Trophy Club 1,276 7 5
Unincorporated 12,356 60 64

