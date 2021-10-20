Virus Outbreak

An electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, in orange. 

 NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 13,954 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 20, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 106,088 349 700
Argyle 584 4 5
Aubrey 858 1 6
Bartonville 215 0 1
Carrollton 9,304 29 68
Celina 295 1
Coppell 24 0
The Colony 6,096 19 19
Copper Canyon 189 2 3
Corinth 2,839 8 17
Cross Roads 204 1 2
Dallas 929 2 12
Denton 16,592 48 179
DSSLC 226 0 4
Dish 22 0
Double Oak 376 0 1
Flower Mound 9,143 29 40
Fort Worth 1,911 6 9
Frisco 5,496 7 41
Hackberry 10 0 1
Haslet 3 0
Hebron 170 0
Hickory Creek 662 0 3
Highland Village 2,001 2 13
Justin 821 5 13
Krugerville 251 2 1
Krum 755 7 2
Lake Dallas 1,068 1 6
Lakewood Village 77 0
Lewisville 14,620 45 106
Little Elm 6,013 25 16
New Fairview 23 0
Northlake 888 4 5
Oak Point 520 2 1
Pilot Point 709 0 16
Plano 222 1 12
Ponder 324 0
Prosper 388 2 2
Providence Village 990 10 2
Roanoke 1,413 5 4
Sanger 1,181 0 8
Shady Shores 309 0 2
Southlake 55 0 1
Trophy Club 1,628 15 5
Unincorporated 15,684 66 74

