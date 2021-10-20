Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 13,954 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Another 349 Denton County residents infected with cornavirus
Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 20, 2021
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 13,954 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Wednesday.
|Location
|Total cases
|Case increase
|Total deaths
|Denton County
|106,088
|349
|700
|Argyle
|584
|4
|5
|Aubrey
|858
|1
|6
|Bartonville
|215
|0
|1
|Carrollton
|9,304
|29
|68
|Celina
|295
|1
|Coppell
|24
|0
|The Colony
|6,096
|19
|19
|Copper Canyon
|189
|2
|3
|Corinth
|2,839
|8
|17
|Cross Roads
|204
|1
|2
|Dallas
|929
|2
|12
|Denton
|16,592
|48
|179
|DSSLC
|226
|0
|4
|Dish
|22
|0
|Double Oak
|376
|0
|1
|Flower Mound
|9,143
|29
|40
|Fort Worth
|1,911
|6
|9
|Frisco
|5,496
|7
|41
|Hackberry
|10
|0
|1
|Haslet
|3
|0
|Hebron
|170
|0
|Hickory Creek
|662
|0
|3
|Highland Village
|2,001
|2
|13
|Justin
|821
|5
|13
|Krugerville
|251
|2
|1
|Krum
|755
|7
|2
|Lake Dallas
|1,068
|1
|6
|Lakewood Village
|77
|0
|Lewisville
|14,620
|45
|106
|Little Elm
|6,013
|25
|16
|New Fairview
|23
|0
|Northlake
|888
|4
|5
|Oak Point
|520
|2
|1
|Pilot Point
|709
|0
|16
|Plano
|222
|1
|12
|Ponder
|324
|0
|Prosper
|388
|2
|2
|Providence Village
|990
|10
|2
|Roanoke
|1,413
|5
|4
|Sanger
|1,181
|0
|8
|Shady Shores
|309
|0
|2
|Southlake
|55
|0
|1
|Trophy Club
|1,628
|15
|5
|Unincorporated
|15,684
|66
|74
Marshall Reid
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest e-Edition
Denton County Business Legends
UNT scores an A-plus for its trees
Fall Festival Previews and Denton County is 175 years old
To subscribe, click here
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- North Texas has submitted application to AAC, which could soon finalize decision on expansion
- Explosive learning: DHS students probe scientist on how volcanoes work
- Tandem of Tyreke Davis, KD Davis leaving legacy while providing leadership for UNT's defense
- UNT guard Quincy Noble named preseason Co-Player of the Year in Conference USA
- Tensions flared, brought infighting during Tuesday's Denton City Council meeting
- Bunch Bikes to move to bigger facility, film update with 'Shark Tank'
- Woman allegedly pulled baby out of his car seat before car crash
- Photographs of future dead people