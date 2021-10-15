DCPH clinic
Regina Nathan, LVN, administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Little Elm ISD Athletic Complex on Oct. 6, 2021. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,208 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Oct. 15, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,208 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Friday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 105,172 331 700
Argyle 576 3 5
Aubrey 852 6 6
Bartonville 213 1 1
Carrollton 9,221 30 68
Celina 294 0
Coppell 24 0
The Colony 6,053 21 19
Copper Canyon 186 0 3
Corinth 2,816 9 17
Cross Roads 203 2 2
Dallas 917 1 12
Denton 16,473 51 179
DSSLC 226 0 4
Dish 22 0
Double Oak 373 1 1
Flower Mound 9,056 37 40
Fort Worth 1,885 3 9
Frisco 2,478 1 41
Hackberry 10 0 1
Haslet 2 0
Hebron 169 1
Hickory Creek 662 0 3
Highland Village 1,988 6 13
Justin 807 6 13
Krugerville 248 1 1
Krum 745 2 2
Lake Dallas 1,062 4 6
Lakewood Village 77 0
Lewisville 14,502 43 106
Little Elm 5,969 16 16
New Fairview 23 1
Northlake 878 7 5
Oak Point 514 1 1
Pilot Point 708 0 16
Plano 221 0 12
Ponder 321 0
Prosper 385 0 2
Providence Village 967 5 2
Roanoke 1,390 7 4
Sanger 1,173 2 8
Shady Shores 308 1 2
Southlake 55 0 1
Trophy Club 1,597 9 5
Unincorporated 15,523 51 74

