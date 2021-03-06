210307_drc_news_virusnumbersimg1
DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 11,604 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Saturday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 6

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 67,158 316 425
Argyle 349 1 2
Aubrey 427 0 1
Bartonville 133 2
Carrollton 6,206 24 41
Celina 159 1
Coppell 21 0
The Colony 4,029 20 12
Copper Canyon 119 1
Corinth 1,759 3 12
Cross Roads 119 2 2
Dallas 662 2 9
Denton 10,525 39 116
DSSLC 217 0 3
DISH 14 0
Double Oak 225 1
Flower Mound 5,684 17 26
Fort Worth 1,168 5 2
Frisco 4,145 48 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 90 1
Hickory Creek 401 1 1
Highland Village 1,217 3 8
Justin 484 2 8
Krugerville 123 1 1
Krum 470 5 2
Lake Dallas 648 0
Lakewood Village 42 1
Lewisville 9,287 45 62
Little Elm 3,793 21 12
New Fairview 5 0
Northlake 490 2 2
Oak Point 307 0
Pilot Point 420 1 9
Plano 201 0 8
Ponder 180 0
Prosper 251 3 2
Providence Village 546 4 1
Roanoke 819 4 2
Sanger 724 3
Shady Shores 201 1 2
Southlake 45 0
Trophy Club 1,008 3 1
Unincorporated 9,437 49 41

