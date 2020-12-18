Three more Denton County residents were killed by COVID-19, according to a Friday report by Denton County Public Health.
Two were Denton residents in their 70s — one man and one woman — and the third was a woman in her 60s living at Longmeadow Healthcare Center in Justin.
DCPH does not release further identifying information about those killed by the disease.
Confirmation of their deaths raised the county tally to 183 local COVID-19 deaths by DCPH’s count. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 282 such deaths by Thursday night.
Additionally, DCPH confirmed another 701 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. That announcement raised the cumulative countywide total to 33,822 infected locals, of whom 10,746 were estimated to still be infected Friday.
Of those included in Friday’s report, 123 live in Denton, 118 live in Lewisville, 69 live in unincorporated Denton County and 62 live in Carrollton.
Only five of the county’s 88 staffed adult intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Friday, meaning the occupancy rate was 94.3%. County hospitals were also at 76.2% of their total inpatient capacity.
Denton County public school officials reported to DCPH another 10 students and eight staffers had tested positive for the virus by Thursday night. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
- One student and one staffer at Ryan High
- One student and one staffer at Strickland Middle
- One student at Navo Middle
- One student at Harpool Middle
- One student at Myers Middle
- Three students at Braswell High
- One staffer at Crownover Middle
- One staffer at the Windle School for Young Children
- One staffer at Borman Elementary
- One staffer at Houston Elementary
Aubrey ISD
- One student at Aubrey High
- One student at Monaco Elementary
Lake Dallas ISD
- Two staffers at Lake Dallas Middle