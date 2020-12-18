AP_20058793356405.jpg

Three more Denton County residents were killed by COVID-19, according to a Friday report by Denton County Public Health.

Two were Denton residents in their 70s — one man and one woman — and the third was a woman in her 60s living at Longmeadow Healthcare Center in Justin.

DCPH does not release further identifying information about those killed by the disease.

Confirmation of their deaths raised the county tally to 183 local COVID-19 deaths by DCPH’s count. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 282 such deaths by Thursday night.

Additionally, DCPH confirmed another 701 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. That announcement raised the cumulative countywide total to 33,822 infected locals, of whom 10,746 were estimated to still be infected Friday.

Of those included in Friday’s report, 123 live in Denton, 118 live in Lewisville, 69 live in unincorporated Denton County and 62 live in Carrollton.

Only five of the county’s 88 staffed adult intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Friday, meaning the occupancy rate was 94.3%. County hospitals were also at 76.2% of their total inpatient capacity.

Denton County public school officials reported to DCPH another 10 students and eight staffers had tested positive for the virus by Thursday night. They attend or work at the following campuses:

Denton ISD

  • One student and one staffer at Ryan High
  • One student and one staffer at Strickland Middle
  • One student at Navo Middle
  • One student at Harpool Middle
  • One student at Myers Middle
  • Three students at Braswell High
  • One staffer at Crownover Middle
  • One staffer at the Windle School for Young Children
  • One staffer at Borman Elementary
  • One staffer at Houston Elementary

Aubrey ISD

  • One student at Aubrey High
  • One student at Monaco Elementary

Lake Dallas ISD

  • Two staffers at Lake Dallas Middle

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Dec. 18

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 33,822 701 183 3
Argyle 155 1
Aubrey 194 4 1
Bartonville 73 1
Carrollton 3,360 62 20
Celina 56 2
Coppell 13 0
The Colony 2,113 44 8
Copper Canyon 49 1
Corinth 922 15 3
Cross Roads 60 0 1
Dallas 444 4 6
Denton 5,935 123 55 2
DSSLC 170 0 3
DISH 3 0
Double Oak 113 1
Flower Mound 2,356 71 3
Fort Worth 522 9
Frisco 1,747 31 17
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 48 1
Hickory Creek 199 4
Highland Village 510 8 5
Justin 306 10 5 1
Krugerville 54 2 1
Krum 258 7
Lake Dallas 360 9
Lakewood Village 14 0
Lewisville 4,992 118 24
Little Elm 1,743 52 7
Northlake 202 5 1
Oak Point 147 6
Pilot Point 217 1 6
Plano 72 0
Ponder 67 3
Prosper 107 2 1
Providence Village 242 8 1
Roanoke 373 5 1
Sanger 405 9
Shady Shores 105 2 1
Southlake 31 0
Trophy Club 478 11
Unincorporated 4,604 69 13

